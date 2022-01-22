Irishman Faces 20 Years Jail For 'Assault' On NY Flight

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian lawmaker is encouraging residents of the rebel-controlled areas of Ukraine to join the Russian army, a sign that Moscow is continuing to try to integrate those territories as much as possible amid Western fears that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Viktor Vodolatsky said...
Washington, DC (CNN) — The White House says it's considering a wider list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court than has been reported thus far, according to a source familiar with the discussions. The source indicates there are several new names emerging as the White House casts a...
A Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, with the case likely heading to the state's Supreme Court. The 2019 law allows any voter to vote by mail without providing a reason and contains a number of other provisions aimed at making it easier to cast a ballot. Republicans are arguing it violates an amendment to the state constitution.
A powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages early Saturday. People from New York City to Maine awakened to half a foot of snow, while parts of Massachusetts including Boston were expected to experience up to 24 inches, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
A major winter storm is battering part of the East Coast with blizzard conditions and hurricane-force winds. States of emergency have been declared from Virginia to Rhode Island. Mola Lenghi reports from Boston.
