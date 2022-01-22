ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White 1 of 4 US snowboarders to defend Olympic titles

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White is one of four defending gold medalists named to the U.S. snowboarding team, along with Red...

24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Mt. Shasta snowboarder will represent Team USA at Winter Olympics

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Mt. Shasta native Robby Burns is officially an Olympian. "It's overwhelming, it's exciting, it's a total shock," he said. After months of intense training in Italy and competing in qualifying events, Burns got the highly anticipated call from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association. He'll represent Team USA in parallel giant slalom.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Vail Daily

Admiring the journey: Snowboarder Zoe Kalapos finally gets to Olympics

On a bluebird Monday at Copper Mountain, Zoe Kalapos peers down the halfpipe at gawking tourists with their phones ready, and turns up her music. Future’s “Never Stop” starts blasting as she tilts her Giro helmet towards the horizon line. Her blonde hair catches a breeze and guides her focused eyes toward the I-70 corridor a thousand feet below, where an old little car is trying to survive amid a hectic throng of semi-trucks.
VAIL, CO
Salina Post

222-member 2022 U.S. Olympic Team announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has announced the 222-member 2022 U.S. Olympic Team that will compete at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, Feb. 4, with competition beginning Feb. 2 and concluding Sunday, Feb. 20.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Harper's Bazaar

Your Favorite Olympic Figure Skaters, Then And Now

To run the rink, you've got to have it all—grace, strength, and plenty of determination. While it isn't easy being any athlete competing in the Olympics, there's something extra special about ice skaters' ability to make their incredibly difficult sport look literally effortless. They glide seamlessly backward, forward, and every direction in-between—as if they aren't balancing on two sharp blades. It's all seriously impressive, and these athletes deserve major props.
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "Tiger Woods is a myth"

After the nice return to the field in California, Francesco Molinari has found the desire to talk about himself. In a long interview with the Ansa press agency, the Azzurri touched on many issues, announcing the collaboration with Sandro Donati. And then he also talks about Novak Djokovic and Sofia...
GOLF
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

U.S. forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

TORONTO — (AP) — U.S. forward Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to...
MLS
Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

