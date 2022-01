The New York Police Department made a dramatic life-saving rescue of a woman trapped under a couch following a gas-leak explosion in the Bronx. Fox News’ America’s Newsroom aired footage on Wednesday of the rescue. Co-host Bill Hemmer said that the Tuesday explosion “took a building down to the studs and sent neighbors flying across their homes. Police ran into the rubble looking for a woman trapped under her couch.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO