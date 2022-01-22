Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Customers Through Unlicensed Bitcoin Business

4 from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Charged in Connection with an Interstate Auto Theft Ring. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Keinan Chapman, age 39, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia; Gregory Butler, age 37, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana; Tawuan Sylvester, age 46, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana; Jonathan Bush, age 35, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana; and Aaron Thibodeaux, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, were charged in a multi-count indictment with conspiring to sell stolen cars after they were transported across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy), 18 U.S.C. § 2313 (sale and transportation of stolen cars), and 18 U.S.C. § 511 (altering vehicle identification numbers). The indictment was returned on December 10, 2021. The indictment was unsealed on January 18, 2022, following the arrest of the defendants.

