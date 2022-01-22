ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Customers Through Unlicensed Bitcoin Business

 7 days ago
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Customers Through Unlicensed Bitcoin Business. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael Yusko, III, age 47, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on January 21, 2022, to one year and one day in prison by U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe...

