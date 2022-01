MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris landed here for a few hours Monday, and Democrats exhaled. They saw a visit from the vice president in January as a sign not just that the Biden administration is taking Wisconsin seriously as it recalibrates its messaging before the midterm elections, but also that the cause Harris took up — replacing lead pipes to provide clean drinking water — is a serious issue that disproportionately affects the Black city residents Democrats struggled to engage in the 2020 presidential race.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO