When rappers are tried with crimes, prosecutors often comb through those rappers’ lyrics, looking for potentially incriminating bars that might be used as evidence. Prosecutors have used this practice when bringing cases against prominent rappers like Boosie Badazz and the late Drakeo The Ruler, and they’ve also done it when charging underground or amateur rappers who might have a couple of songs on YouTube or SoundCloud. This process ignores the idea that rap music is a form of art — one with a long history of fantasy-fulfillment and exaggeration — and it has almost certainly put a whole lot of people in prison. A proposed New York state law might change that practice, and that law has the backing of a whole lot of prominent rappers, including Jay-Z.

HIP HOP ・ 9 DAYS AGO