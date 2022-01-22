ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gascón Chides Union Pacific For Lax Security, Says DA’s Office Willing To Work With Railroad Company

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón responded to concerns held by officials at Union Pacific about thefts and safety on the train tracks.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Thieves Raiding Cargo Containers, Stealing Packages On Downtown Section Of Union Pacific Train Tracks

Union Pacific had reported that between October 2020 and October 2021, train thefts were up by 365% . Officials with the rail company had also sent the DA a letter calling the issue a “spiraling crisis,” and implored his office to hold criminals accountable.

RELATED: ‘We’re Paying The Price As Consumers,’ Union Pacific Rep Says Of Increased Train Robberies In LA

In response, Gascón said in a letter that his office conducted a review of cases filed by Union Pacific over the last three years.

“Here are the numbers: In 2019, 78 cases were presented for filing. In 2020, 56 cases were presented for filing. And in sharp decline, in 2021, 47 such cases were

Los Angeles, CA – June 18: Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, joined by members of SEIU Local 2015 and other local leaders, addresses a news conference held on the steps of Hall of Justice on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

presented for filing consideration, and over 55% were filed by my Office. The charges filed included both felony and misdemeanor offenses alleging burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property,” the DA’s letter said.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom Announces Multi-Agency Task Force To Crack Down On Rail Theft

Of the 20 cases Gascón’s office declined to file, according to the letter, 10 were for insufficient evidence and another 10 that involved allegations of unhoused individuals being within 20 feet of the train tracks and possession of drugs for personal use, not burglary theft or tampering.

“Although homelessness is a serious issue, it is not one we can fix through expending resources of the criminal legal system,” the DA’s letter said.

Gascón’s letter went on to say that felony and misdemeanor cases are filed when there’s sufficient evidence to prove a crime was committed.

“We understand how vital the rail system is to Los Angeles County and the entire nation and want to work with you in a productive manner to ensure that those who tamper with or steal from UP are held accountable….Part of this collaboration involves taking preventative steps to ensure that cargo containers are secure or locked,” the letter said.

The District Attorney’s letter then raises the point that Union Pacific has its own law enforcement officers who are charged with keeping the train tracks safe, but that according to Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Al Labrada “UP does little to secure or lock trains and has significantly decreased law enforcement staffing.”

“It is very telling that other major railroad operations in the area are not facing the same level of theft at their facilities as UP. We can ensure that appropriate cases are filed and prosecuted; however, my Office is not tasked with keeping your sites secure and the District Attorney alone cannot solve the major issues facing your organization,” the letter reads.

Friday’s letter from the District Attorney to Adrian Guerrero, General Director-Public Affairs for Union Pacific Railroad Company, can be read in its entirety here .

Comments / 3

Rickelle Coleman
7d ago

Absolutely ridiculous 🤨The reason the cases filed declined is because the police don’t respond to such petty crimes anymore not because it isn’t happening. 🙄Wake up Los Angeles.

Reply
2
 

CBS LA

Gascón To Face Second Recall Effort

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After her 25-year-old son was murdered by an alleged gang member Emma Rivas can’t shake the lingering, seemingly never-ending pain. “It’s like an open wound,” Rivas said. “Every time there’s a murder I have to re-live my own son’s murder.” The man accused of killing Rivas’ son is now in custody and awaiting his trial, however, the grieving mother is concerned the suspect will not face sentencing enhancements because of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s policies. “I feel abandoned,” she said. “I feel crushed because I did vote for him.” Gascón is now facing a second recall effort, which...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Warns Against Getting Tested For COVID-19 At Pop-Up Sites

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pop-up COVID test sites at shopping centers, particularly those without lines, look mighty attractive to busy people in need of a last-minute test – but local officials are warning that such sites may be scammers collecting personal information. California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued an alert this week to urge consumers to be aware of fake COVID testing locations and websites popping up across the state. “Throughout California, fake testing sites are sprouting up to exploit families and individuals seeking COVID tests,” Bonta said in a statement. “It is important to recognize the signs of sham testing sites...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

As Cases Of Omicron Plateau, Officials Express Some Concern Over New Sub-Variant Detected In LA

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer believes that the Southland is now past the peak of the Omicron surge, but that comes with warnings of new sub-variant of Omicron recently detected in the county. Sub-variant of Omicronn known as BA.2. Jan. 27, 2022 Health officials said they are still trying to determine if the new sub-variant, known as BA.2, will be any kind of significant threat. “Very little of it seems to be circulating right now here in LA County,” Dr. Ferrer said. According to the health director, LA County has four reported cases of the Omicron sub-variant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bill From State Sen. Henry Stern Will Fund More Enforcement, Stiffen Penalties On Street Racing, Sideshows

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lawmakers are doubling down to tackle street racing and sideshows in Southern California. Building on last year’s bipartisan legislation and funding efforts, State Sen. Henry Stern announced another bill to crack down on illegal street racing and sideshows that would augment funding for law enforcement and make penalties more severe. “The reckless speeding and sideshows and street races, the use of cars as weapons, are not victimless crimes. And they’re certainly not a game or a vanity project or something to put on your TikTok or your Instagram and be proud of,” Stern said at a news conference...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Funeral Held For 16-Year-Old Girl Shot To Death, Tioni Theus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A funeral was held Thursday for a 16-year-old girl whose body was dumped alongside the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles after being shot and killed. The service for Tioni Theus was at  Winston Mortuary in Los Angeles. Members of the public were welcome to attend. Dozens of people gathered to mourn the teenager. Her family continues to ask the public to help find her killer. “We haven’t done enough,” said Marvin Kincy, the victim’s uncle.  During a news conference seeking the public’s help in solving the killing of Theus Wednesday, Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin of the California Highway Patrol...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One Dead In Downtown LA Party Bus Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person died Saturday after being ejected from a party bus after a collision in downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:55 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Los Angeles Street, the site of the collision, the CHP confirmed. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were other injuries. The CHP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.
CBS LA

Orange County Logs 28 More COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County sprinted past a grim milestone of 6,000 COVID-19 deaths, while hospitalizations and other data indicated this winter’s Omicron variant-fueled surge is slowing. The county logged 28 more fatalities Wednesday, with all but one occurring this month. The other fatality occurred on Christmas Day. “We should expect that the death curve is going to fill in,” Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, told City News Service on Wednesday. “The January (death toll) is going to look an awful lot like the August (death toll) before it’s all said and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Community Group Calls For Whiteman Airport In Pacoima To Be Shut Down

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Community groups and local leaders are calling for the closure of Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, where there’s been a number of recent small plane crashes. “I live here. I work here. We’ve raised our children here,” said Bobby Arias, one of the many Pacoima residents on hand at the protest to close the airport’s doors for good. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Residents were joined by non-profit group, Pacoima Beautiful, calling on Los Angeles County to make safety a priority, and shut down Whiteman Airport, where there have been a number of plane crashes recently. “We’re here today to say...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Metrolink To Provide Free Rides On Feb. 4 For Transit Equity Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Metrolink Board of Directors has approved a plan to provide free rides on Feb. 4 for Transit Equity Day, which also marks the birthday of Rosa Parks. The day honors the civil rights activist for resisting bus segregation and refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala. public bus to a white passenger. “At Metrolink, equity means fostering inclusive, fair and just opportunities for those we serve,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian. “Along with free rides on Transit Equity Day, we are committed to providing safe and affordable transportation every day.” On Transit Equity Day, Metrolink will allow riders to board any train without a ticket. Its train system has 538 miles of track, providing access to 62 stations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. While the free transit is only planned for that one day, Metrolink has everyday reduced fare options available for students, children, people with disabilities, seniors and active military personnel, which can be found here.
CBS LA

Fire Scorches Residential Building In Glassell Park Area; No Injuries Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters Friday needed about 22 minutes to extinguish a second-story residential fire in the Glassell Park area. The fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. in a two-story building in the 3800 block of West Avenue 41, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A crew of 38 firefighters was dispatched, and a knockdown was officially reported at 2:02 p.m. No injuries were reported, and no other structures were damaged, according to the LAFD. The cause was under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Water Use Warnings In Effect At Several LA County Beaches

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at several beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters at the following beaches: — Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey; — Santa Monica Pier; — Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach; — Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica Tower 20); — Herondo Street Storm Drain at Hermosa Beach (Hermosa Tower TK). The warnings were issued Friday. Meanwhile, warnings were lifted for Topanga Canyon Beach and Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu, where recent sample results identified water quality levels within state standards. Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. To view a map of impacted locations and for more information, go here.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

WeHo Residents Preparing For New ‘Supreme’ Location

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — West Hollywood residents are apprehensively awaiting the arrival of their newest neighbor, after Supreme Clothing announced that they will be opening a new store location within a year’s time. Supreme’s Fairfax Avenue location. (Photo Credit: KCAL9 News) The world-renowned streetwear clothing creator already has another location in Los Angeles, located on Fairfax Avenue. Now, they’re set to open their second Southland location in the old Tower Records Building on Sunset Boulevard. Even though the store isn’t supposed to open until at least Summer 2022, Supreme’s reputation proceeds itself, at least when it comes to some of the headlines involving their brand...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Altadena Man Arrested On Federal Gun Charge In Connection With BB Gun Shootings At Planned Parenthood In Pasadena

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Altadena man who allegedly shot at Planned Parenthood in Pasadena with a BB gun several times in the past two years was arrested Friday on a federal gun charge. Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was arrested Friday morning by the FBI on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest follows the filing of a one-count criminal complaint that charged Chamberlin with the illegal possession of a .22-caliber handgun during one of the attacks on the women’s reproductive health clinic. Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley reported to police their facility had...
CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Community Plants Tree In Honor Of 2-Year-Old Keily Ayala Who Passed Last October In South Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a heartbreaking tragedy, a 2-year-old girl is being remembered with a tree planting and a dedication. Jan. 27, 2022 (CBSLA). Rosa Ayala gripped a picture of her 2-year-old daughter at the place where a tragic accident took the toddler’s life, but on Thursday, Keily Ayala’s family wasn’t alone in their grief. They had the community backing them, surrounding them with love and support. “We will go anywhere in the Newton area to help the community come together, to honor those who need us and honor those who are no longer with us,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Make Arrest In November ‘Fake Cop Robbery’ In Hancock Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police arrested a 29-year-old man for a November 2021 follow-home robbery in Hancock Park where suspects impersonated police. The Los Angeles Police Department identified Early Martell Smith after officers assigned to the LAPD Newton Area Gang Enforcement Detail recognized Smith from surveillance footage taken at the crime scene. As detectives collected more evidence against the alleged robber, Smith was arrested for a gun charge and parole violation nearly a month later on Dec. 25, 2021. Police sent the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and Smith was charged with one count of kidnap for robbery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Southern California Airports To Get Millions From Biden Administration Infrastructure Law

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airports across the state will get millions from the Biden Administration’s infrastructure law to make long-overdue safety improvements and technology upgrades. LAX, one of the largest and busiest airports in the nation will get $79 million, and Burbank Airport will receive close to $8 million. Van Nuys Airport is getting a comparatively smaller boost at $763,000. “This airport not only supports 10,000 jobs in this area, but also brings $2 billion with a B into the local economy,” said Michael Christensen, Deputy General Manager of Los Angeles World Airports. Van Nuys Airport is the busiest general aviation airport in the country, according to Rep. Tony Cárdenas. Even though the airport is not served by any commercial airlines, it has more than 220,000 takeoffs and landings a year. The infrastructure funds will be used to improve the airport’s facilities, update its technology, and make flying safer and more efficient. Nearby Whiteman Airport in Pacoima will also receive $295,000 in funds from the infrastructure law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Help Needed To Identify Woman Whose Body Was Left Near 60 Freeway In Beaumont 26 Years Ago

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Investigators need the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found near a pile of trash in the Beaumont area 26 years ago. The body was found on Jan. 27, 1996, just a few hours after she was killed, about 20 feet south of the eastbound 60 Freeway, and about a mile and a half east of Gillman Springs Road, near some trash in a hilly area, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. (credit: Riverside County District Attorney’s Office) The unidentified woman was described as a Latina, possibly 30 to 45 years old, about 5-foot-1, and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Is It Allergies Or COVID? Similar Symptoms Lead To Confusion

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – As more and more people start to feel allergies coming on in Southern California, the symptoms, such as coughing and runny nose, are making some worried that they might have gotten COVID-19. Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again, but 31 more fatalities, most of which occurred this month, were logged, according to the latest data. The large number of fatalities follows a day after 28 deaths were reported Wednesday and the county surpassed 6,000 for its overall death toll. “We should expect that the death curve is going to fill in,” Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
