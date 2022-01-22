ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Khyre Ellis

By SUN PHOTO BY KAT EDWARDS
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsqAM_0dscbim700

Port Charlotte’s Khyre Ellis goes up and around Science Hill’s Daniel Nerren on Friday evening at the Wally Keller Tournament.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Port Charlotte, FL
Basketball
Port Charlotte, FL
Sports
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
The Daily Sun

Kyla Freddolino

Venice freshman Kyla Freddolino advances the ball past Riverview defender Mairead Dempsey in the first half of Friday's home game.
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
169
Followers
747
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy