U.S. Politics

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

By HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
Passengers, some wearing full personal protective equipment, disembarking from their plane at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on January 18, 2022 /AFP/File

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols.

China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights.

China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China.

The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."

"US carriers, who are following all relevant Chinese regulations with respect to pre-departure and in-flight protocols, should not be penalized if passengers, post-arrival, later test positive for COVID-19," it said.

The 44 flights are operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines and are scheduled for departure between January 30 and March 29.

The move comes less than three weeks before Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics.

The Chinese capital has already suspended thousands of flights and increased testing after the city recorded its first community case of the Omicron variant last weekend.

Chinese officials have pursued a strict "zero-Covid" approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns -- a strategy that has come under pressure as multiple clusters have flared across the country ahead of next month's Games.

BYEBYEAmerica
7d ago

Flights of American Olympic athletes still going to China. People in this country rant about slavery centuries ago but, China having Uighur slaves is no big deal. They force harvest their organs, starve them, force fertilize them, hard core slave labor but, the show must go on. People who pretend to care about human rights are mostly silent on this. As well as women's rights around the world. Why?

ch
6d ago

China attacked the US and the world with the release of this virus, and  even now refuses to be honest about how or why it developed this virus. WHO and American progressives were part of this  attack. Obam/ biden transferred the technology to China and paid for it's development in Wuhan.Was it part of a biological weapons program? Was it released as a result of sloppy lab practices? Why is Hunter Biden  profiting from it, and why did Gates  know about it  before it happened? All of these are questions that must be answered. China is an international pariah and can never be trusted till a fair and independent investigation answers these questions.

peter
7d ago

The free world must stop all trade and manufacturing in china

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air China#China Southern Airlines#China Eastern Airlines#Chinese#Afp File#Asian#American#Delta#United#Xiamen Airlines#Omicron
AFP

US sends 7.4 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh

The United States began shipping another 7.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh on Friday, a US official told AFP. "Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, the United States is shipping 7,434,180 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh," a White House official said, asking not to be identified. The latest shipment -- made through Covax, the global distribution initiative co-led by public-private partnership Gavi -- came as totals of US donations rose above 400 million worldwide. Washington has pledged 1.1 billion shots to the rest of the world -- more than any other country -- and has already sent vaccines to countries ranging from Guatemala to Papua New Guinea.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

