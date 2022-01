As of this week, it has been exactly two years since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Washington, and in the United States. The U.S. case was identified in a Snohomish County man in his 30s who had traveled through Sea-Tac Airport after a trip to China’s Wuhan region. He was hospitalized with pneumonia on Jan. 19, 2020. Testing revealed that he was positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 20, which was then announced to the public the following day.

