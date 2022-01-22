ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Perez scores 32 to carry Manhattan over Siena 75-68

 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dscZht800

Jose Perez scored 32 points and Manhattan defeated Siena 75-68 on Friday night.

Perez hit all 11 of his free throw attempts. He added six assists.

Ant Nelson had 13 points for Manhattan (10-5, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 12 points. Elijah Buchanan had eight rebounds.

Anthony Gaines had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Saints (6-7, 3-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nick Hopkins added 14 points. Colby Rogers had 11 points.

The Jaspers improve to 2-0 against the Saints this season. Manhattan defeated Siena 77-72 on Dec. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Siena#Colby Rogers
