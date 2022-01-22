ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Master’ Review: Echoes of Historical Crimes Permeate a Haunted College in This Stylish Horror Film

By Tomris Laffly
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

There is something inherently unsettling about an elite university’s aura of vanity. Few other contemporary locations summon such a sense of reverence, exclusivity and historical angst — especially if the college is somewhere in brisk New England and adorned with the Ivy League distinction. Through an unnerving blend of supernatural horror and psychological drama, fiercely talented writer-director Mariama Diallo ’s debut feature “ Master ” reflects on the roots and customs of one such illustrious school of eerily beautiful stone buildings and handsomely dim, wood-heavy chambers. It’s a fictional prototype called Ancaster, erected near where the Salem witch trials were once carried out. Diallo knows exactly what makes the grounds and hallways of these often lily-white institutions spine-tingling as she dissects their historical footprint, real and imagined, through the ghosts of those who left it.

The result is a stylish, sometimes terrifying genre film that shares DNA with Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman,” and likewise has much on its mind around intersectional notions of race, class and gender, with their past and present echoes. Not all of Diallo’s thematic queries land, and at times, she weakens her ideas by over-explaining them. Nevertheless, her fearless interrogation resonates like a penetrating scream you can’t unhear.

The filmmaker establishes Ancaster’s ghostly atmosphere early on, with the arrival of eager, accomplished freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee, memorably haunted and steadfast). Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe’s chilling score accompanies her when she finds out upon check-in that she’s got “the room.” Uh-oh! But before we can find out why her dorm is labeled with such a cagey, “Shining”-style warning, Jasmine meets her roommate Amelia (the terrific Talia Ryder, of “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), with whom she won’t exactly see eye-to-eye.

Through thoughtful parallel editing by Jennifer Lee and Maya Maffioli, we also follow seasoned faculty member Gail Bishop ( Regina Hall , commanding with her signature calm resolve), as she unlocks the jammed doors of her new residence elsewhere on campus. It comes with a hellish, squeaky attic of bedsheet-covered dusty artifacts and, as a result, many sleepless nights. Still, having been freshly inaugurated as the first black Master of the college, a role closely in charge of student life, she feels a sense of pride settling in, uncanniness be damned.

Adopted long ago from elite British universities like Oxford and Cambridge, that title is a controversial hot potato in the States, where “Master” carries troubling racist connotations dating back to the slavery era. (Some schools like Harvard belatedly parted ways with the term only a few years ago.) Throughout the film, Diallo smartly plays with and dismantles the word’s ramifications. While Gail wears her hard-earned status on her sleeve, inviting students to see her as a confidante, countless microaggressions are carried out under her nose. For starters, Amelia and her predominantly white crew casually disrespect Jasmine in various prickly episodes — using her room uninvited for nighttime parties, refusing to pay her for the pizza she bought for everyone, racially stereotyping her background, you name it.

Yet the anxious Jasmine tries to claim her place and identity in her new school anyway. Toggling between her natural hair and a straightened ‘do, she strives to both stand out and blend in while navigating frequent nightmares (or are they real?) and freaky sleepwalking incidents. Meanwhile, surrounded by a predominantly white faculty, the growingly alienated Gail doesn’t seem content in her new placement either. Who could, in a school that tries to put on a sham liberal face via deficient initiatives like a cringe-inducing diversity recruitment video? Through various parties and social gatherings alike, we separately observe Gail and Jasmine in situations that look nearly as intolerable as the auction party of “Get Out.”

Amid all this, a third character seizes the story. With her long braids and spirited sartorial choices that embrace African prints, literature professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) looks like the polar opposite of her friend, the more conservatively styled Gail. But despite her freely outspoken demeanor, Liv doesn’t have it easy either. Slim on published work, secretive about her mysterious background and seeking tenure at the grueling university, she is confronted by a dispute Jasmine files against her due to a failing grade. Is the professor really targeting the straight-A Jasmine for some cryptic grudge, or is Jasmine’s paper on “The Scarlet Letter” and race really that lacking? Are these women haunted simply by the ingrained racism as old as the land they stand on, or is there another menacing force out there?

Embellishing this intriguing, multi-pronged narrative, Diallo elevates the tension through Charlotte Hornsby’s eerily textured cinematography. Images of a gross-out infestation, a witch’s crusty hand emerging from under a bed and colonial-garbed people circling the dark campus all contribute to this escalation. After some time, however, one senses that while the film’s frights are effective on their own, they are perhaps a little detached from the bigger picture, loosening the filmmaker’s disciplined handle on the material. Elsewhere, “Master” seems reluctant to bring the Jasmine-Amelia saga to an articulate close, while a third-act outburst from Gail is unnecessarily obvious in an otherwise sophisticated script. Despite all these blemishes, however, “Master” wields its authority in a soul-crushing ending. Like the grievous past that will eternally follow its women, Diallo’s tale of survival lingers on your conscience.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Speak No Evil’ Review: A Queasily Effective Danish Horror Film on the Discomfort of Strangers

The fear of seemingly harmless strangers that’s heightened during our era of online “relationships” (not to mention COVID) is cannily exploited in actor-turned-writer-director Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil.” Building on the thorny couple dynamics of his prior features “Parents” and “A Horrible Woman,” this excruciatingly. Tafdrup’s squirm-inducing tale is premiering in Sundance’s Midnight section, and should find ready berth among genre fans, with strong potential for remake bids. (Distribution rights have already been secured by horror streaming service Shudder.) At the same time, its all-too-palpable cruelty will repel some viewers, in the same way such prior atypical horrors as the original...
MOVIES
Variety

Film Studio in the Stars? Why Space Entertainment Enterprise Has Its Head in the Clouds

Call me skeptical but are we really to take seriously last week’s pronouncement that a full-blown movie production studio and sports arena are going to be built in space? Seems so ludicrous and way too sci-fi to me, but then maybe I’m just not space-woke enough to buy it. We ran a story on Jan. 19 that Space Entertainment Enterprise, a company that said it was co-producing Tom Cruise’s planned space movie, was aiming to build a space station module by December 2024 that would host films, television, music and sports events, and enable artists, producers and other creatives to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Variety

Netflix, Higher Ground Acquires Sundance Award Winner ‘Descendant’

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance award-winning documentary “Descendant,” by filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt,” “The Great Invisible”). Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, will present the Participant feature alongside Netflix later this year. The film follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship carrying enslaved Africans to the United States. The ship arrived in America 40 years after African slave trading became a capital offense....
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

The House REVIEW – A Haunting Horror Saga

Netflix films range from subpar, most frequently achieving a respectable middle ground, and, on the rare occasion, standing out among a dense field of theatrical releases. After the laudable drama The Lost Daughter released a few weeks prior, I was not expecting another engaging January release. Yet, Netflix’s stop-motion animated anthology film, The House, exceeds expectations. The three interconnected stories spanning radically contrasting centuries uniquely weave horror into its marrow with seriously stunning – and stomach-churning – results.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Dacosta
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'Scream' rehashes more than you care about horror films

There must not be a coronavirus problem in Woodsboro. When action switches to the hospital in “Scream,” no one is filling the beds, crowding the floors or even keeping the lights on. Instead, the characters are so caught up in their own world, there’s no room for the...
MOVIES
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sundance: ‘Master’ Premiere Demonstrates the Pitfalls of Elevated Horror

“Master,” the feature-length film debut of director and writer Mariama Diallo, has what every distinguished horror movie seems to have nowadays — a sickly pale color correction, trembling discordant score, flickering lights, baby’s first version of avant-garde dream sequences, empty corridors and unanswered questions. So many unanswered questions.
SUNDANCE, UT
Deadline

How ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Writer-Director Jane Campion Explores “The Vulnerability, The Brutality, And The Fear” Of Toxic Masculinity

“I have tennis elbow” Jane Campion says, stretching an arm out across the Zoom screen from her temporary Joshua Tree home. She’s in California for the release of her film The Power of the Dog—a Western set in Montana and shot in her native New Zealand. Despite what her repetitive strain injury might suggest, Campion is by no means Wimbledon-ready. She has only learned tennis very recently during the pandemic and seems delighted by the humbling surrender of trying something new. “I just can’t tell you the excitement I felt one night when I was playing with my coach and I hit...
MOVIES
Sentinel-Echo

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Nightmare Alley’ – Stylish shocker in film noir

Best Picture and Best Director Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) cowrote and directed this throwback to film noir, a thriller based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel. Set in the 1940’s, the feature stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a down-on-his-luck guy who joins...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Horror Film#Slavery#Supernatural Horror
KPCW

Sundance Film Review - Fresh

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is sick and tired of the boors she meets on social-dating apps. Then by a chance encounter, she finds Steve, an easy-going charmer who is handsome, wealthy, cultured, and a professed vegan!. Before you can say “too good to be true," Steve has lured her to a...
SUNDANCE, UT
film-book.com

Film Review: BRAZEN (2022): Mediocre Mystery Crime Romance Races to a Forced Finish

Brazen (2022) Film Review, a movie directed by Monika Mitchell, and starring Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, Malachi Weir, Emilie Ullerup, Matthew Finlan, Alison Araya, Colleen Wheeler, David Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Barry Levy, Lossen Chambers, Aaron Paul Stewart, Jack Armstrong, Nikki Bryce, and Mitra Suri. Brazen follows the standard popular trope...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Creepy Trailer For The Upcoming Shudder Horror Film SLAPFACE

Shudder has released a trailer for its upcoming horror film Slapface, and it looks like it’s going to tell an intriguing and creepy story! The film follows a young bullied boy, who encounters a strange monster that he begins to form an unhealthy bond with. This looks like a great movie and this trailer makes me want to watch the movie and see how the story plays out.
MOVIES
The Skanner News

The Tragedy of Macbeth Film Review

The Tragedy of Macbeth was theatrically released nationwide in 2021 and is now streaming on AppleTV+. Watch this work of art on a TV screen and you’ll likely agree that last year’s “Best Film” is this year’s masterpiece. Joel Coen (O, Brother, Where Art Thou)...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Independent Record

Film Review: The Tender Bar

Grade: B- Many parts are lovely. I could splice together a dozen scenes from “The Tender Bar” that would warm your heart, and perhaps entice you to spend two hours with its quirky, likable characters. But, chances are you’ll come away from the film a touch disappointed.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: SCREAM (2022): A Very Entertaining Throwback Horror Film

Scream (2022) Film Review, a movie directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, Marley Shelton, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Chester Tam and Clayton Frank. “What’s your favorite...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Boy Harsher’s horror film The Runner

Written, directed, and produced by Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller of Boy Harsher, The Runner follows a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed. The story intertwines with Boy Harsher performing on a public access channel. Their music scores the strange woman’s descent deeper into the unknown. The Runner features break-out performances by musician Kris Esfandiari (King Woman), performance artist Sigrid Lauren (FlucT), and musician Cooper B. Handy (Lucy). More info in the press release below.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for the Haunted House Horror Thriller THOSE WHO WALK AWAY

Here’s the trailer for an upcoming indie horror film titled Those Who Walk Away, which centers on a creepy house that is haunted by the "Rotcreep" creature. The film centers on a couple on a first date that ends up going to the haunted house, and as you might expect, their date turns into a terrifying nightmare.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Psychedelic Slamdance horror film “HONEYCOMB” reveals trailer

It’s the first feature by 21-year-old Canadian writer/director Avalon Fast. HONEYCOMB will have its world premiere virtually on January 27, as part of the Slamdance Film Festival. Following several acclaimed and award-winning shorts, Fast shot HONEYCOMB during summer 2019 on Cortes Island, British Columbia with a cast and crew of peers and friends; the leads are Rowan Wales, Sophie Bawks-Smith, Jillian Frank, Destini Stewart and Mari Geraghty. The synopsis: “Five small-town girls abandon their mundane lives and move into an abandoned cabin. Growing increasingly isolated, their world becomes filled with imagined rituals and rules but the events of one summer night threaten to abruptly end their age of innocence forever.”
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Warhunt’ review: Haunted woods horror adds more than needed

Warhunt gets off to a promising start. As the actors’ name are displayed, a smoky portrait of the character they are playing appears on screen. When Mickey Rourke’s name appears, the eye patch wearing Major Johnson materializes. It is unintentionally funny but succeeds at drawing in the audience. The movie is set in 1945. A United States military cargo plane crashes into a forest. Major Johnson sends a group of men in to retrieve the plane’s top secret contents. They are soon fighting for their lives against a supernatural force.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy