Citywide mask mandate goes into effect Saturday

A citywide mask goes into effect Saturday, Jan. 22 at midnight.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson was the final signature to approve the city-wide ordinance.

The mask mandate is set to expire on March 1st, however the Common Council could change this if the situation warrants.

Public safety is a rising concern ahead of a busy sports weekend as fans are expected to fill bars and local businesses to watch the Packers play the 49ers.

Friday evening, the Deer District was buzzing with Bucks fans ahead of the game against the Bulls. Many of them were divided on the mask mandate that would go into effect at bar close.

"I think it's a good thing it saves lives and everybody should play their part and wear their masks and just have a good time," said Tyree Wonders, a fan attending the Bucks game.

Not all fans were thrilled about the mandate.

"I'm not a big fan of that at all. I try to abstain from the mask effect," said Ken Petriket.

Any business that fails to comply with the new mandate could get their licenses suspended or even pulled.

