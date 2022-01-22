ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Citywide mask mandate goes into effect Saturday

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6BrL_0dscYJrb00

A citywide mask goes into effect Saturday, Jan. 22 at midnight.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson was the final signature to approve the city-wide ordinance.

The mask mandate is set to expire on March 1st, however the Common Council could change this if the situation warrants.

Public safety is a rising concern ahead of a busy sports weekend as fans are expected to fill bars and local businesses to watch the Packers play the 49ers.

Friday evening, the Deer District was buzzing with Bucks fans ahead of the game against the Bulls. Many of them were divided on the mask mandate that would go into effect at bar close.

"I think it's a good thing it saves lives and everybody should play their part and wear their masks and just have a good time," said Tyree Wonders, a fan attending the Bucks game.

Not all fans were thrilled about the mandate.

"I'm not a big fan of that at all. I try to abstain from the mask effect," said Ken Petriket.

Any business that fails to comply with the new mandate could get their licenses suspended or even pulled.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Reminder: Milwaukee’s mask mandate is back in effect, so save the comments and just wear a mask

What’s funnier: the City of Milwaukee’s latest indoor mask mandate that comes along ridiculously late in the game and that won’t be enforced in any real way and that lasts a whole month, or people who are somehow still upset over this largely toothless and performative legislation? Who cares! The mask mandate is currently in effect! Shut your goddamned yaps for 10 seconds, save your fucking bellyaching, shove your exhausting Facebook comments and memes up your stupid asses, AND JUST WEAR A DAMN MASK.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee's mask mandate now in effect until March 1

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's mask mandate took effect Saturday, requiring nearly everyone to wear a mask indoors in public spaces. WISN 12 found it's getting a mixed reception. "With how often they've done this, I feel like people aren't going to take it as seriously," said Isabella Adamo, who works security at a bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMTW

South Portland indoor mask mandate takes effect Monday

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Amask mandate for indoor public places in South Portland will take effect on Monday. The City Council earlier this week directed the city manager to issue the emergency mask mandate for everyone older than 2. Businesses will be required to post signs by Wednesday that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Milwaukee#49ers#The Common Council#Packers#Bucks
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy