The Gophers men's basketball team rescheduled its postponed game at Penn State for 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 in State College, Pa., according to the team. The Gophers were unable to play their Jan. 19 game at Penn State after COVID-19 issues within the program dropped them below the Big Ten requirement of seven scholarship players available to participate.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 55 MINUTES AGO