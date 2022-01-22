ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

University Hospitals sets deadline for caregivers to get vaccinated

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBlh2_0dscXBla00

Related video: Health officials give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – University Hospitals has set a vaccination deadline for its caregivers after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling last week requiring health care workers to get vaccinated.

The hospital system is asking its caregivers to get their first COVID shot by Feb. 14 and, unless it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the second by March 15.

This applies to all caregivers at UH, along with licensed independent providers, students, trainees and volunteers.

Natural immunity was more effective than vaccines alone against delta variant, CDC study shows

UH officials said caregivers can request a medical or religious accommodation under the mandate.

“COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are the most effective way to protect against severe illness resulting in hospitalization and death. Since the vaccine became available in late 2020, we have encouraged our caregivers to get vaccinated and made vaccines readily available to them. The overwhelming majority of them are vaccinated and we are grateful to them all for their service during this challenging time,” UH said in a statement.

Last week, the Cleveland Clinic said their employees must get their first dose by Jan. 27 and the second by Feb. 28

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 13

S M
7d ago

My sister works at Cleveland clinic, she requested a religious exception for the flu shot and was granted that but when she submitted the same exception for the covid shot she was denied with no explanation why. It's disgraceful how these hospitals treated our health care workers. They don't care about their patients or their employees, it's all about the money.

Reply(4)
9
Delories Ford
7d ago

my advice to the caregivers YOUR BODY your CHOICE don't let them Force y'all into doing something that y'all don't want to do with your BODY PERIOD!!!, Stand Your Ground🤔, Life Goes On!!!😄

Reply
7
Wanda Richmond
7d ago

you all better stand firm and strong on your belief.... especially since you have the courts behind you in they can't force you....and know that many are standing with you and against our choice trying to be taken for the so said good for all when I've seen many die after vaccine and hospitalizations as well...

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Clinic places hundreds of unvaccinated caregivers on unpaid leave

Related video: Health officials give update on omicron peak in Ohio CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic announced Friday that it placed about 750 caregivers on unpaid leave after they did not get the COVID-19 vaccine or get an approved exemption. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requires all of their U.S. employees to be vaccinated so […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: Less than 10k new cases, down significantly from 21-day average

Related video: See recent update on omicron peak in Ohio and school policy changes COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Friday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, 9,440 cases, 303 hospitalizations, 30 intensive care unit admissions and 582 deaths were reported to the state health department. Death […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What’s after omicron? WHO gives insight into next variant

Related video: Ohio health officials give COVID-19 update (WJW) – Hospitals have been overwhelmed since the omicron variant became the dominant strain of COVID-19, but what comes next? Experts with the World Health Organization expect the next COVID-19 variant to be more contagious than omicron. “The next variant of concern will be more fit and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospitals#Cdc#Hospital#Volunteers#The U S Supreme Court#Covid#Johnson Johnson#The Cleveland Clinic#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hospitalizations drop 25% in Ohio, still a ‘long way to go’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) shared new information about the omicron outbreak across the state in a press conference Thursday. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says hospitalizations have dropped 25% in two weeks. While the decrease is something to celebrate, Ohio hit record hospitalizations on Jan. 10, Vanderhoff says. “Even […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy