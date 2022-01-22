ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Gen Z marchers praying for an end to US abortion

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung anti-abortion activists have flooded the streets of Washington DC, optimistic that their movement's long-cherished goal may...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 30

RsRTraitors
6d ago

Fake Christians marching who only care about when it's the Womb never afterwards.

Reply(6)
8
Francis Kittredge
7d ago

That's pathetically laughable. You can outlaw abortion, but you'll never stop it.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Boston Globe

Anti-abortion marchers gather with an eye on the Supreme Court

Anti-abortion protesters descended on Washington from across the country Friday for the annual March for Life, a ritual that this year took on a tone of hopeful celebration as they anticipated the Supreme Court overturning the decision that established a constitutional right to abortion a half-century ago. The marchers have...
PROTESTS
citywatchla.com

Is This the End of Roe V Wade and Abortion Rights in the US?

While reproductive rights organisations such as Planned Parenthood are celebrating the occasion, they are also preparing for the likelihood that they won't be celebrating its 50th anniversary, next year. The Roe ruling currently stands in the balance as the Supreme Court prepares to issue a decision, this coming June, in...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Anti-abortion Movement’s Gen-Z Victors

The activists who had gathered at the National Mall for the March for Life knew they were winning. With every cheer, every prayer, and every round of applause, the attendees assembled in the shadow of the Washington Monument reminded themselves that this year’s rally and march could be the last one to happen in a country where abortion was at least nominally legal in every state. They waved signs: WE ARE THE POST-ROE GENERATION.
PROTESTS
Victoria Advocate

Marchers gather in downtown Victoria to speak out against abortion

As the Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision is challenged within the courts, anti-abortion supporters from the Crossroads gathered in DeLeon Plaza for the 35th Candlelight March for Life. Marchers slowly trickled into the plaza Thursday as Christian faith music was played. Supporters including students, parents, nuns, politicians, teachers and...
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Abortion#March For Life#Roe V Wade#Protest#The Supreme Court
