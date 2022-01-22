State troopers search for suspect who fired shots at motorist on I-270 in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired shots at a vehicle in Frederick County during an apparent road rage incident on Sunday, January 16.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, newer model BMW Crossover. The police believe the driver was an African American woman who had a front seat passenger at the time of the incident.

The victim told Maryland state troopers from the Frederick Barrack that shortly before 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, he was traveling on southbound I-270 just prior to mile marker 24/Doctor Perry Road when he was struck by gunshots. He said he changed lanes and was adjacent with the BMW when the shots were fired into the victim’s white Kia.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Suburban Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

