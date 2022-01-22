One Dead In New Port Richey Shooting, Pasco Sheriff Investigating

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington St. in New Port Richey.

While this area is on the edge of New Port Richey Police and PSO’s jurisdiction, PSO will lead the investigation.

Deputies say that the preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting in which one adult was shot. The individual that was shot has died and the shooter is detained.

Deputies will continue the investigation and no additional information is available at this time. Based on preliminary information, there is no public safety threat as all parties are known to each other.

