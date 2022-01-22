ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

One Dead In New Port Richey Shooting, Pasco Sheriff Investigating

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A24Dr_0dscUemE00

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington St. in New Port Richey.

While this area is on the edge of New Port Richey Police and PSO’s jurisdiction, PSO will lead the investigation.

Deputies say that the preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting in which one adult was shot. The individual that was shot has died and the shooter is detained.

Deputies will continue the investigation and no additional information is available at this time. Based on preliminary information, there is no public safety threat as all parties are known to each other.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old From Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile from Tampa. Deputies say on January 28, 2022, at approximately 12 a.m., Analessa Garcia, 16, left her home near the intersection of Webb Road and Jackson Springs Road in the Town ‘n’ Country area. Garcia left making multiple comments to harm herself and others.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Police: Possible Human Remains Found In St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Police say that human remains may have been located and are investigating to determine if they are human bones and the identity of the person. On Friday, at approximately 10 p.m., officers were called to an area of I-275 just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge. A citizen located what appeared to be human bones under heavy vegetation.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Pso#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Port Richey Woman Struck By Car And Killed Crossing Rowan Road

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 65-year-old Port Richey woman was killed when she was struck by a car crossing Rowan Road Thursday morning at 4:40 am. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 30-year-old New Port Richey woman, was traveling southbound on Rowan Road, south of Gibraltar Avenue, as the 65-year-old woman walked westbound across the road and into the path of the vehicle.
PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Second Suspect In Brandon Mall Shooting Arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Jaycob Riley, 19, late Wednesday night. Riley was the second suspect sought in Monday’s shooting that occurred outside Westfield Brandon. Five counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm – Discharge (Law Enforcement)...
BRANDON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Mom And Boyfriend Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges With 13 And 15-Year-Old Children In The Home

On January 27, 2022, detectives with the Special Investigations Section executed a narcotics search warrant as the result of a several-month-long investigation. During the investigation, detectives purchased trafficking amounts of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine from Callum Eugene Young and his girlfriend, Andrea Bermingham. Both subjects live in the southern portion of...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Additional Men Face Charges In The Brandon Mall Shooting, One Is A Current Inmate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Two additional men are facing charges related to a shooting incident that occurred at Brandon Town Center Mall. On Monday, January 24, undercover detectives were attempting to purchase guns from two individuals, Jaycob Riley, 19, and Jordan Gracia, 19. During the transaction, Riley and Gracia robbed an undercover detective at gunpoint. As other undercover detectives moved in to arrest the individuals, Riley took off running, firing multiple shots at deputies as he fled.
BRANDON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
100K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy