Person Place Thing featuring Singer Jennifer Holliday

This time, Betty White is thanking you for being a friend. A video posted to the late actress’ Instagram account on Friday captures her final message to fans: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White says to the camera. “Thank you so much and stick around.” As explained in the caption, the video was filmed with the intent of posting on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. She died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO