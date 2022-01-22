ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Place Thing featuring Singer Jennifer Holliday

wamc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Holliday is a singer and actress. She started...

www.wamc.org

Vibe

Jasmine Guy Talks Role In Lifetime Thriller ‘Vanished’ And Realities Of Womanhood

If you haven’t heard, esteemed actress and Black Hollywood icon, Jasmine Guy, is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Vanished: Searching For My Sister. In the Tim Woodward Jr.-direct movie, fellow actress Tatyana Ali plays a set of twins (Jada and Kayla) who are the complete opposite of one another, personality-wise, with Jada being more wholesome while Kayla is rebellious with a dark side. Recently divorced, Kayla asks her sister to watch her daughter while she goes to set up a new home for them, but never returns. A worried Jada files a missing person’s report with Detective...
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Person of the Week: Super singer Victor Solomon continues to put God ahead of his career

What happened on March 1 was a dream come true for Mr. HBCU. “Man! You could see how excited I was when I walked onto the stage for the blind audition! My face lights up! Their chairs were turned with their backs facing me, but I could see the side profile of their faces. I was like, hold on; I’m really about to do this. I was nervous, but then I flipped the switch. Then boom! I said I’m about to kill it.”
Jennifer Holliday
HuffingtonPost

Showrunner Simone Finch Draws From A Personal Place With 'Single Drunk Female'

Before turning 30, Simone Finch had already been an alcoholic, catapulted her career as a showrunner’s assistant on the hit show “Madam Secretary” and got sober after checking into Alcoholics Anonymous. Her experiences, including a particularly regrettable night of dancing on a bar alone to Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever,” could likely fill up several bestselling page-turners. But instead, Finch used some of her journey as inspiration as the showrunner-creator for the genuinely fresh and heartfelt new Freeform dramedy, “Single Drunk Female.”
Variety

Diane Warren, Disney Soundtrack Veteran Mitchell Leib to Be Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib will receive lifetime achievement honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors at its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Wednesday. Warren, arguably the best-known pure songwriter in the business, will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman. Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion...
thefocus.news

Who is Marjorie Harvey? Age gap with husband Steve Harvey explored

TV host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey’s relationship made the news last week as she shared a video pranking her other half on Instagram. This week Marjorie celebrated her father’s 87th birthday on the photo-sharing platform, with some now curious to know her age. We explore Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie’s age as well as their marriage.
TVLine

Betty White's Final Message to Fans Is a Sweet, Heartfelt One — Watch Video

This time, Betty White is thanking you for being a friend. A video posted to the late actress’ Instagram account on Friday captures her final message to fans: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White says to the camera. “Thank you so much and stick around.” As explained in the caption, the video was filmed with the intent of posting on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. She died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world,...
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
realitytitbit.com

Who are Tyran Moore's parents as he stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?

Growing Up Hip Hop is back in 2022 with a brand new series. Season 7 kicked off from January 6th 2022 and everyone’s favourite cast members including Angela Simmons, Jojo, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, Egypt Criss and co are all back for another show. Tyran Moore has...
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
nationalblackguide.com

Hallelujer!! | Watch the Trailer for Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming

Synopsis: Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
