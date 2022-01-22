ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

By Vivian Muniz, Madonna Mantione
 7 days ago

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing.

As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities.

Missing monkeys captured after truck carrying 100 crashed in Central PA

According to State Police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 54 off Interstate 80 when four monkeys got loose during the commotion of the crash.

Eyewitness News is working on getting confirmation if the monkeys have been captured.

PA Game Commission is looking for the missing monkeys in a wooded area with the assistance of a helicopter provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.

    Pennsylvania State Police
    Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police

When word got out that these three-pound monkeys were on the loose, the Allen family sprang into action.

“We just decided to come and try, see if we could find one,” said Nate Allen.

These Montoursville residents are animals lovers and drove half an hour to search the woods along Route 54 just off I-80.

That’s the spot where State Police and game wardens searched for the primates.

“I saw it on Facebook, and actually this started as kind of a family fun joke about just making an experience and going to try and save a monkey, so I actually brought a kennel, flashlights night vision goggles,” stated Allen.

The bitter cold did not deter their efforts to lend a hand.

“We were worried because my one friend is a state police officer and she’s like, you know, they can’t be out there that long! So we said oh no,” explained Elisa Allen.

Troopers on the scene stated that the monkeys weigh about three pounds. Route 54 was closed in both directions, however, as of 8:00 p.m., it reopened.

Officials are warning the public to keep their distance if they spot a monkey and to call 911. This is an ongoing story we will update you with the latest as the information is released.

