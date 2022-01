The Book of Boba Fett is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and fans are pleased. It was a bit of a weird start for the Disney+ exclusive, but this latest episode pushed things over the top. The aggregator has Boba Fett sitting at 86% freshness at the time of writing. All of that checks out when you remember how much hype the streaming show had coming into this year. Boba Fett is one of those Star Wars characters that already had a big fanbase. His appearance during The Mandalorian last season was one of the most celebrated episodes. Now, Mando has repaid the favor and fans are all-in on the ride to the finale. With so many threads converging, it's easy to forecast the action heating up in the last two episodes. But, all of that can wait as people pour over this week's episode and revel in all the Star Wars content ahead this year. Check out the post down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO