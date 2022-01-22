ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collaborator share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.

The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.

A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.

Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

Marie Osmond said her memories of singing with Meat Loaf “felt like yesterday” as she sent her condolences to his family.

“I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Meat Loaf,” the US singer said.

“What a kind and talented man who shared his love of music with us for so many years. I still remember singing together like it was yesterday.

“Sending my condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

US country singer and actress Reba McEntire said Meat Loaf’s death was “our loss, Heaven’s gain” and the rocker “gave us so much”.

Sharing her own memories of the rocker she tweeted: “Meat Loaf died today. Age 74.

“I remember hosting the American Music Awards with him and Will Smith He was such a kind soul. He gave us so much. He will surely be missed.

“Our loss, heaven’s gain. Rest in peace my friend”.

Lorraine Crosby, who sang on Meat Loaf’s hit number one single I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), said it was “terrifying, intimidating and wonderful” to work with him.

The track reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award.

Crosby, 61, told the PA news agency about her first meeting with the hit singer and recalled how she ended up singing on what would become a hit song as she “just happened to be there” at the studio.

“It was terrifying, intimidating and wonderful all at the same time,” she said.

Dee Snider of US rock band Twisted Sister said he had been honoured to get Meat Loaf’s blessing, sharing a story online of a “confrontation” between the pair.

“True story: Meatloaf summoned me to his trailer to ‘pass the torch’ of rock n roll to this then young gun,” he said.

“It was pretty intense and confrontational to tell the truth… but what an honor to get the blessing of such a great man!”

Fellow rock legend Ozzy Osbourne said his friend would be “sorely missed but never forgotten”.

“Three madmen living all  in a row. @RealMeatLoaf, @Pat_Boone and Me,” he tweeted.

“Who would ever believe that the 3 of us would have lived next door to each other.

“Rest well my friend, you will be sorely missed but never forgotten”.

Fellow US rock star Lenny Kravitz described Meat Loaf as “a sweetheart of a guy” on Twitter.

Scottish singer KT Tunstall shared her memories of meeting the US rock star.

“RIP #Meatloaf The band & I were lucky enough to be in a dressing room next to him at a festival; he warmed up at full volume for an hour and a half,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Friendliest guy, introduced himself by saying ‘HI!! I’M MEAT!!’ Rest In Peace legend xxx.”

Besides music, his long career also included roles in a string of films such as Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 1992’s Wayne’s World and Fight Club in 1999.

On Twitter, Fight Club star Edward Norton posted an image of himself hugging Meat Loaf on the set, writing “those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence”.

The actor, 52, added that the hardest part about working with Meat Loaf was “getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up”.

Other actors and performers also remembered the musician’s “big personality and laugh”.

Posting a picture of the pair on Twitter, Torchwood star John Barrowman said they always had “great conversations” about performing.

“So sad to hear the news about Meat Loaf this morning,” he wrote.

“Every time we bumped into each other either at a convention or guesting on a talk show we always had great conversations talking about our love of performing.

“Our last conversation when this picture was taken he looked great & was telling me about getting back on stage in the New Year & looking forward to being in front of a welcoming crowd.

“Love & condolences to his wife & family as his big personality and laugh will be missed. JB.”

Before his death Meat Loaf had spoken openly about his health issues, notably asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011, and in 2003 he was taken ill at Wembley Arena in London and was admitted to hospital.

His long music career saw him release more than 10 albums, with his final studio album, Braver Than We Are, released in 2012.

The Independent

The Independent

464K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

