New York City, NY

Darrin Porcher on spike in gun violence across NYC

fox5ny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rash of gun violence has rattled New Yorkers, culminating this...

www.fox5ny.com

Derek Johnson
7d ago

The shooting of all innocent people are a tragedy. But most people are tackling the problem with crime in NYC the wrong way. Too many guns is a problem. But a bigger problem is the mentality of people nowadays. They are not being punished for the small and big crimes that they commit. Shoplifting, assaults, jumping over turnstiles in the subway, robberies, are all connected. New York is wild and crazy now. There are people who are not afraid of going to jail. New York has to retrain a whole new generation to respect law enforcement and people in general. You should not be able to curse out a cop in public. That is a crime against law and order. The entire city council, Manhattan District Attorney should be removed and we should go back to the days of putting people through the system for all misdemeanors unless it is their first time.

New York City, NY
New York City, NY
