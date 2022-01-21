School Sports Roundup: St. Mary’s coach Dave Brown earns 300th career win

The St. Mary’s boys basketball team checked a number of things off of its to-do list Friday night — grabbing its 12th win, earning a spot in the state tournament and handing head coach Dave Brown his 300th career victory. The Spartans won by a score of 60-44 over Austin Prep.

Brown, a St. Mary’s graduate who built Winthrop into a Northeastern Conference power from 2002-12 before taking over on Tremont Street in 2013, also sits on the top-10 all-time scoring list for the Spartans.

As for the action Friday, Omri Merryman led the way with 14 points in the win. Nick Sacco and Derick Coulanges each scored 10 points.

St. Mary’s (12-1) hosts Bishop Feehan Tuesday (6:30).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chelsea 68, KIPP 47

Osaru Evbenaye and Jaythean Im each had 11 points in the loss for the Panthers.

KIPP (2-4) hosts Whittier Tech Tuesday (6:30).

Cathedral 64, Bishop Fenwick 57

Senior guard Robert Greener provided a great spark off the bench for the Crusaders.

Fenwick (5-5) takes on Danvers Sunday afternoon (1:30).

St. John’s Prep 69, Catholic Memorial 58

The Prep’s scoring attack was led by Kyle Webster, who finished the night with 18 points. Mike O’Brien was close behind with 16 points, while Jacob Mercedes contributed 12 points.

St. John’s Prep (2-4) hosts Lowell Sunday (12).

Peabody 61, Winthrop 42

The Tanners were led by the two-headed monster of Anthony Forte and Colin Berube, who scored 18 points and 16 points, respectively. Danny Barrett added seven points in the victory.

Peabody (7-3) hosts Beverly Tuesday (7).

Winthrop (5-5) hosts Salem Tuesday (7).

Saugus 63, Marblehead 60

Tyrone Manderson had a huge game in the win for the Sachems, putting up a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Ben Tapia-Gately (10 points, 10 assists) and Jeury Barbosa (10 points, 10 assists, six rebounds) also put up double-doubles, while Ryan Mabee had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Saugus (5-2) plays on the road at Danvers Tuesday (7).

Marblehead (4-4) travels to Essex Tech Monday (7).

Salem 62, Masconomet 49

Treston Abreu led the way with 25 points, while Chris Qirjazi notched 12 points and six rebounds.

Salem (8-2) travels to Winthrop Tuesday (7).

Swampscott 73, Danvers 56

The Big Blue had four players finish in double figures, with Cam O’Brien (23 points), Evan Roth (18 points), Ryan Ward (11 points) and Liam Wales (11 points) all crossing the threshold.

Swampscott (4-4) travels to Gloucester Tuesday (7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Triton 41, Lynnfield 32

Isabella George and Maggie Ozanian each scored eight points in the loss for the Pioneers, while Erika Pasquale had five points and eight rebounds. Lucy Cleary added four points and six rebounds, while Abby Adamo scored four points.

Lynnfield (3-7) hosts Georgetown Tuesday (5:30).

Peabody 48, Winthrop 27

It was a big night for Emma Bloom, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Logan Lomasney continued her solid work on the glass with seven points and 16 rebounds, while Gina Terrazzano scored five points. Ally Bettencourt, Abby Bettencourt and Lauryn Mendonca also played well for the Tanners.

Peabody (9-1) travels to Beverly Tuesday (6:30).

Winthrop (6-5) plays on the road at Salem Tuesday (7).

St. Mary’s 83, Austin Prep 21

The Spartans got back on track with a big win in the Catholic Central League Friday.

Kellyn Preira (25 points), Yirsy Queliz (16 points) and Bella Owumi (12 points) led the offensive attack.

St. Mary’s (13-2) travels to Bishop Feehan Tuesday (6:30).

Bishop Fenwick 55, Cathedral 54 (OT)

Senior captain Olivia Found led the way with 18 points, five assists and five steals, while sophomore Cecilia Kay was close behind with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Senior captain Nasha Arnold and sophomore Ella Andrews each had nine points and eight rebounds.

Fenwick (7-3) travels to Austin Prep Tuesday (6:30).

Minuteman 31, Lynn Tech 29

Tech (4-4) plays on the road at Greater Lawrence Tuesday (5:30).

Swampscott 43, Danvers 29

Senior Sophie DiGrande had a solid night with 13 points and six assists, while fellow senior Maddie Hudson added 11 points. Chloe Rakauskas nearly notched a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

Swampscott (6-2) hosts Gloucester Tuesday (7).

Lynn Classical 56, Everett 41

Ava Thurman put up 28 points to pace the Classical offense, while Lauren Wilson added 11 points in the win.

Lynn Classical (9-1) travels to Saugus Monday (7).

SWIMMING

Lynn Tech 94, Northeast 74

Alberto Gerardo and Zakariya Bidoudane were both double-winners for the Tigers, with Gerardo winning the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Bidoudane taking first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. Other winners for Tech were Vinnie Marino in the 200 freestyle, Lee Lewis in diving and Jeremiah Arozala in the 100 breaststroke.

In the relay events, the team of Arozala, Chris Gutierrez, Colin Donovan and Kyle Lindquist won the 200 freestyle relay and the team of Bidoudane, Donovan, Vinnie Marino and Mario Marino won the 400 freestyle relay.

Tech (4-1) hosts Mystic Valley Wednesday (3:30).

The post School Sports Roundup: St. Mary’s coach Dave Brown earns 300th career win appeared first on Itemlive .