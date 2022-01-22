Perkins surges past Norwalk in second half

NORWALK — For nearly two quarters, things looked back to normal.

After a tough SBC Lake loss by three (53-50) vs. Clyde on Jan. 14, the Norwalk boys basketball team took it on the chin in a 61-23 loss against Huron the next night (Jan. 15).

Hosting Perkins on Friday, the Truckers were up eight points with two minutes left in the first half. However, the Pirates used a 13-0 scoring run to end the third quarter, then turned away the Truckers at every key spot down the stretch of a 48-39 win at Norwalk High School.

With the win, Perkins snapped a four-game losing streak while improving to 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the league. The Truckers fell to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the league, and have lost three straight and four of their last five.

“This is a quality road win over a good team from a well-coached program,” Perkins coach Scott McVeigh said. “I’ve learned a lot from Coach (Steve) Gray over the years and we have nothing but respect for him and his program. But we’re proud of our kids and really excited to get one in the win column.”

Norwalk led 21-13 with 2:23 left in the first half on an easy inside basket by Parker Evans. But Perkins was able to get the final two baskets of the half to stay within striking range, then cut it to a point on a 3-pointer by Gavin Hemphill to begin the third quarter.

The Truckers looked to settle back in as a 3 from Caleb Sommers and a basket by Ian Minor gave them a 26-21 lead at the 4:49 mark of the third.

But from there, it was all Perkins.

Drake Venerucci started the 13-0 run with a 3, followed by the combination of Michael Young, Sam Oddo and Braylon Collier.

Collier had a huge rebound outback basket at the quarter buzzer to give the Pirates a 34-26 lead.

Norwalk got a four-point play from Sommers to open the fourth, but just 10 seconds later, Jayden Rowe got three points back on a three-point play to put the Pirates up 37-30 with 7:26 to go.

The closest the Truckers got the rest of the way was six points, the last on a basket by Daniel Traczek with 5:32 left to bring his team within 41-35.

Perkins then shot the door on a 3 and two free throws by Oddo with 3:46 left to make it 46-35.

Norwalk finished the game with just a single offensive rebound, and the Pirates held a commanding 27-14 edge on the glass.

“In the second half we became very stagnant with our ball movement,” Gray said. “Right now for a couple of our kids, it’s a confidence issue. They won’t just pull the trigger and let it fly. We need everybody to contribute.

“Right now, it’s like we’re lost in the desert and trying to figure out who and what we are,” he added. “We’ve lost our defensive identity in the last week or two, and we need to find it in a hurry.”

Venerucci finished with 12 points for Perkins. Collier scored nine, while Oddo and Hemphill each scored eight points.

For Norwalk, Sommers and Evans each scored 10 points. Minor added five points and six rebounds, and Ashton Coe had five assists.

“I really thought another key factor was how well Perkins played in the second half,” Gray said. “They played well and deserved to win.”

Perkins is off until Thursday when it hosts Tiffin Columbian (10-4, 5-3) in another league matchup. The Truckers head to West Salem Saturday night for a non-league game at Northwestern (4-10).

PERKINS (3-9, 2-6)

Jayden Rowe 2-1—5; Drake Venerucci 4-1—12; Sam Oddo 2-2—8; Gavin Hemphill 3-0—8; Jon Normington-Slay 1-0—2; Michael Young 1-0—2; Weston Sturzinger 1-0—2; Braylon Collier 2-4—9. TOTALS 16-8—48

NORWALK (7-8, 4-4)

Caleb Sommers 3-1—10; Parker Evans 4-2—10; Daniel Traczek 3-1—7; Ian Minor 2-0—5; Ashton Coe 2-0—4; Braedyn Demuth 1-0—3. TOTALS 15-4—39

Perkins 10 7 17 14 — 48

Norwalk 17 4 5 13 — 39

3-point FGs: (P) Venerucci 3, Oddo 2, Hemphill 2; (N) Sommers 3, Minor, Demuth