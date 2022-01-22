Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

President Joe Biden is considering Judge J. Michelle Childs as a potential candidate to succeed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires later this year, a White House spokesman confirmed Friday night. Childs, a judge on the U.S. district court in South Carolina, is the first person the Biden...
A Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, with the case likely heading to the state's Supreme Court. The 2019 law allows any voter to vote by mail without providing a reason and contains a number of other provisions aimed at making it easier to cast a ballot. Republicans are arguing it violates an amendment to the state constitution.
A powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages early Saturday. People from New York City to Maine awakened to half a foot of snow, while parts of Massachusetts including Boston were expected to experience up to 24 inches, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian lawmaker is encouraging residents of the rebel-controlled areas of Ukraine to join the Russian army, a sign that Moscow is continuing to try to integrate those territories as much as possible amid Western fears that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Viktor Vodolatsky said...
No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
A major winter storm is battering part of the East Coast with blizzard conditions and hurricane-force winds. States of emergency have been declared from Virginia to Rhode Island. Mola Lenghi reports from Boston.
Comments / 0