It has been an intense journey from Switzerland to the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks for center Clint Capela, and when he looks back on it, he sees that things were a lot different back then to how they are now. Growing up as a black person in Switzerland to parents that immigrated from Africa, Capela says one of the biggest differences between his home country and the United States is the amount of racism he has had to put up with.

