ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Collaborator share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzCsR_0dscS1qW00

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.

The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.

A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.

Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

Marie Osmond said her memories of singing with Meat Loaf “felt like yesterday” as she sent her condolences to his family.

“I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Meat Loaf,” the US singer said.

“What a kind and talented man who shared his love of music with us for so many years. I still remember singing together like it was yesterday.

“Sending my condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

US country singer and actress Reba McEntire said Meat Loaf’s death was “our loss, Heaven’s gain” and the rocker “gave us so much”.

Sharing her own memories of the rocker she tweeted: “Meat Loaf died today. Age 74.

“I remember hosting the American Music Awards with him and Will Smith. He was such a kind soul. He gave us so much. He will surely be missed.

“Our loss, heaven’s gain. Rest in peace my friend”.

Lorraine Crosby, who sang on Meat Loaf’s hit number one single I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), said it was “terrifying, intimidating and wonderful” to work with him.

The track reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award.

Crosby, 61, told the PA news agency about her first meeting with the hit singer and recalled how she ended up singing on what would become a hit song as she “just happened to be there” at the studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aQ28_0dscS1qW00
Meat Loaf was also a successful actor, appearing in movies such as Fight Club (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

“It was terrifying, intimidating and wonderful all at the same time,” she said.

Dee Snider of US rock band Twisted Sister said he had been honoured to get Meat Loaf’s blessing, sharing a story online of a “confrontation” between the pair.

“True story: Meatloaf summoned me to his trailer to ‘pass the torch’ of rock n roll to this then young gun,” he said.

“It was pretty intense and confrontational to tell the truth… but what an honor to get the blessing of such a great man!”

Fellow rock legend Ozzy Osbourne said his friend would be “sorely missed but never forgotten”.

“Three madmen living all in a row. @RealMeatLoaf @Pat_Boone and Me,” he tweeted.

“Who would ever believe that the 3 of us would have lived next door to each other.

“Rest well my friend, you will be sorely missed but never forgotten”.

Fellow US rock star Lenny Kravitz described Meat Loaf as “a sweetheart of a guy” on Twitter.

Scottish singer KT Tunstall shared her memories of meeting the US rock star.

“RIP #Meatloaf The band & I were lucky enough to be in a dressing room next to him at a festival; he warmed up at full volume for an hour and a half,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Friendliest guy, introduced himself by saying ‘HI!! I’M MEAT!!’ Rest In Peace legend xxx.”

Besides music, his long career also included roles in a string of films such as Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 1992’s Wayne’s World and Fight Club in 1999.

On Twitter, Fight Club star Edward Norton posted an image of himself hugging Meat Loaf on the set, writing “those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence”.

The actor, 52, added that the hardest part about working with Meat Loaf was “getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up”.

Other actors and performers also remembered the musician’s “big personality and laugh”.

Posting a picture of the pair on Twitter, Torchwood star John Barrowman said they always had “great conversations” about performing.

“So sad to hear the news about Meat Loaf this morning,” he wrote.

“Every time we bumped into each other either at a convention or guesting on a talk show we always had great conversations talking about our love of performing.

“Our last conversation when this picture was taken he looked great & was telling me about getting back on stage in the New Year & looking forward to being in front of a welcoming crowd.

“Love & condolences to his wife & family as his big personality and laugh will be missed. JB.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7ovU_0dscS1qW00
Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Before his death Meat Loaf had spoken openly about his health issues, notably asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011, and in 2003 he was taken ill at Wembley Arena in London and was admitted to hospital.

His long music career saw him release more than 10 albums, with his final studio album, Braver Than We Are, released in 2012.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Crosby
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Marie Osmond
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
John Barrowman
Person
Meat Loaf
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Dee Snider
Person
Kt Tunstall
iheart.com

Meat Loaf's Daughter Reveals 'Sweet And Funny' Final Moments They Shared

The daughter of the late rock singer Meat Loaf opened up about their relationship and final moments together in an exclusive interview with People. Amanda Aday, 41, spoke with the publication, sharing that her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve" –– a characteristic she said was with him throughout his life. "So he would tell you, 'F–– you, I love you," Aday said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Meat Loaf Dies at 74

Meat Loaf has died, his longtime agent Michael Greene said in a statement. He was 74. The theatrical rock singer was best known for his trilogy of Bat Out of Hell albums, the first of which remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. He also played silver-screen roles in films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘I Hope Paradise Is as You Remember It From the Dashboard Light’: Celebrities, Collaborators Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

News of Meat Loaf’s death on Thursday at the age of 74 led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with tributes flooding in from Brian May, Cher, and more. “Remembering great times,” May wrote. “Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year-old, Meat was forever young. I called him Mr. Loaf, and he called me when he wanted some wacky guitar playing. We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother. Dear Meat, the world...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Collaborators#Pa News
ETOnline.com

Meat Loaf's 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' Collaborator Ellen Foley Looks Back on His Legacy (Exclusive)

"He was always a star," Ellen Foley says of her friend, the late Meat Loaf. The legendary rock star, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday at the age of 74. Foley, who was one of Meat Loaf's longtime collaborators and worked with him on the hit single "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," reflects on their friendship and looks back at his legacy.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
1057kokz.com

Unique Tribute to Meat Loaf

There have been many tributes to Meat Loaf who passed away last week at the age of 74, but this one is really unique. The Queens Guard Marching Band at Buckingham Palace in England performed “I Would Do Anything for Love” in his honor. A fitting tribute to an artist who’s music was enjoyed around the world. Check it out!
MUSIC
wwnytv.com

DPAO founder remembers Meat Loaf as ‘kind and caring’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rock star Meat Loaf is being remembered by the people who brought him to Watertown for a 2007 concert. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene. He was 74. His 1977 album...
WATERTOWN, NY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy