ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri senators want to forgive overpaid unemployment benefits

By Emily Manley
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRofZ_0dscRupf00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Missourians were overpaid unemployment benefits during the pandemic and now they are stuck paying some of them back.

In the first three months of the pandemic around 600,000 Missourians filed for unemployment. The Department of Labor said it’s communicating to those who were overpaid, but the people on the other side say they spend hours on hold or never get through.

“The way this has been handled since March of 2020 has been a disaster,” Sen. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis, said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 46,000 Missourians have been overpaid unemployment benefits, which totals about $150,000. Over the summer, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration allowed the state’s department of labor to waive the federal portion.

Senators prepare to debate Missouri’s new congressional map

“We sent out mailings to folks who had overpayments on the federal portion,” legislative liaison for the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Benjamin Terrell told the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday. “We sent letters to all of them and communicated with them and sent a form that they could fill out. If they filled it out and returned it to us, and they were eligible, then the collections on the federal portion were waived.”

He told the committee members; the state portion couldn’t be waived because there is no state statute which is where the legislation sponsored by Beck and Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, comes in.

“It’s been frustrating for everybody and now what we are seeing is garnishments are happening still, we’re seeing that you don’t get the same person to deal with your case,” Beck said, “They go from person to person, and they get different answers.”

Hough said both his and Beck’s office fields dozens of calls about the overpayments, which is why their legislation would waive the requirement for Missourians to pay the state portion and to streamline the waiver process.

Tom Chessman, a retired bus driver in the St. Louis area, told senators he paid back the state the overpayment, and then filled out the form.

“About a month or so ago, they sent me a check covering all the money,” Chessman said,

Chessman said back in October 2021, he received a letter from the department telling him what he owed back since he was overpaid. In December, he was given the money back.
But he was lucky.

Rising COVID cases in Missouri General Assembly could affect important legislation

“Others who have applied with the same criteria were denied,” Ben Ford, a retired Teamsters Union member, said. “At times, our drivers are being told different responses by different people they talk to at the same state office.”

He said some bus drivers are having their wages garnished to pay back the state portion.

“Drivers are concerned if their home will have a lien placed by the state which occurred to one of our drivers,” Ford said. “Lottery winners held because of the unjust unemployment payback which happened to another one of our drivers. Will their tax refund be held by the state? Which is happening to some of our drivers.”

A similar bill to Hough and Beck’s was filed last year, but it didn’t make it across the finish line. This year, Beck said the state has plenty of money to let these people keep the overpayment.

“The notices are not timely, so overall, I think this goes to the department’s handling of this problem that is no fault of the people filing for these benefits that were told in the beginning that they had them coming,” Beck said.

St. Louis County Special School District Tracie Engelmeyer told the committees she owes back $6,600.

“It’s just so inconsistent with everything that’s going on and how they were telling people different things,” Engelmeyer said. “Out of 225 of us, some of us are fine, some of us aren’t, some of them have been reversed.”

She said her school district told her that bus drivers would qualify for unemployment benefits even though they are contracted. Engelmeyer then called the Department of Labor, who assured her she qualified for unemployment benefits.

“She goes, you’ve been affected by no point of your own, she said, plus, you should get the $600 from the federal and I said okay,” Engelmeyer said to the committee, explaining her conversation with the department. Now, she’s one of the thousands trying to understand what she owes, and if she has to pay.

Missouri Representatives once again try to withdraw funding from Planned Parenthood

“I’m just asking somehow, it gets fixed,” Engelmeyer said.

Other lawmakers on the committee agree with the legislation.

“I’m trying to figure out, why are we punishing them?,” Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis said.

“The sake of consistency and sort of having a uniformed response a clear policy and doing the right thing and ensuring that people who had already experienced hard times aren’t forced to sacrificed even more,” Sen Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City said. “This is the right thing to do.”

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Dan Hegeman, said he believes the bill will be debated on the Senate floor but where it goes from there, he doesn’t know.

“I think it’s great for us to bring that forth and have that discussion on the floor and committee,” Hegeman said.

In the first year of the pandemic, the state paid out more than $5 billion in unemployment.

Missouri House begins working on increasing state employee pay

When contacted Friday the Department of Labor said as of Jan. 18, there were roughly 38,800 waivers filed and of that 13,200 were approved and 18,300 were denied.

The department says some of the main reasons for denial are failure to provide information and providing inaccurate information. Another reason is failing to meet equity and good conscience standard, meaning the person stated that the repayment would not require them to give up money or change their actions/choices negatively or would not result in them not being able to provide basic needs.

A final reason could be they submitted the waiver too late. Once receiving the form, it must be filled out and returned within 30 days of the date of the notice.

Hough’s legislation is Senate Bill 673 and Beck’s bill is Senate Bill 709 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KOLR10 News

Missouri legislation filed to help schools pay for lawsuits with the attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The House minority leader in Missouri created a bill that would, if passed, provide full reimbursement to local public school districts for legal expenses incurred defending against lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Crystal Quade, House minority leader from Springfield, says the lawsuits are negatively impacting schools and claims […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

SPS temporary mask mandate voted down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) held a special meeting to discuss whether or not a temporary mask mandate should be put in place. Dr. Grenita Lathan, SPS superintendent, says since returning to class from winter break there have been a total of 2,200 cases of COVID-19. This week there have been a total […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Missourians#The Department Of Labor#D St Louis
KOLR10 News

Possible signs of a Springfield COVID plateau in numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield health leaders say they are beginning to see early signs of reaching a plateau in the latest COVID-19 surge.  During a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says new cases have slightly slowed this week, despite daily cases still reaching it’s highest levels of the pandemic.  Greene County’s seven day average is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

YouTube pulls Billy Long Senate campaign ad over election fraud claim

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A week after Republican Missouri congressman Billy Long released a Senate campaign ad claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged, YouTube has removed the ad for violating its guidelines. Long responded late Thursday by accusing YouTube and other tech companies of censoring conservative candidates and public figures. YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi says the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

See the most extreme temperatures in Missouri history

On Aug. 16, 2020, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

CDC says Missouri among six states having worst flu season in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Missouri has one of the most active flu seasons in the country right now. It joins Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia and North Dakota in that category. OzarksFirst spoke with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) and CoxHealth and learned how the flu is impacting […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

‘Ozark’ set pieces sold to Lake of the Ozarks businesses

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The final season of Ozark is now on Netflix and some pieces of the show’s set will have a permanent home at the real-life Lake of the Ozarks. The Alhonna Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks posted on Facebook recently that it purchased The Blue Cat Lodge sign […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman. Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative, trying […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy