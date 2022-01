Fancy driving round and round and round till you’re dizzy? Gran Turismo 7 will have you covered as its latest gameplay trailer reveals. The trailer features first-person footage of Daytona International Speedway, one of the upcoming title’s many tracks. While it’s not exactly an oval, there’s a notable lack of sharp corners which should let you concentrate on overtaking other drivers. Apparently, for some bizarre reason, you’re not allowed to ram them off the road.

