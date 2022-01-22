ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California officials releasing more water to local agencies

By Kennedy Thomas
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A03Un_0dscQzD500

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California officials will release more water than initially planned from state storage to farms and cities south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The Department of Water Resources now plans to give water districts 15% of the water they are contracted to receive in 2022.

Just last month, the state put water allocations at zero beyond what was necessary for domestic drinking and bathing need.

December storms brought heavy snow in the mountains and added rainwater to the state’s reservoirs.

State officials stress that California’s drought is far from over and are urging everyone to keep conserving water.

