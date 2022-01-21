11 Mile State Park Gets A Boost Of Trout

Ponderosa State Park could only be described as scenic, beautiful and inspiring. Its 1,462 acres provide visitors with a diversity of natural landscapes to explore and appreciate. It also contains some of Idaho’s greatest views, including a vista point that is one of the most often photographed spots in Idaho. It’s location, just a few hours north of the Boise metropolitan area, has made it increasingly popular. Ponderosa is also a year around park that offers the winter visitor with recreational features. Ponderosa is truly a “park for all seasons.”

