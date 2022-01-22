Smith’s hopes to avoid strike, reach deal with employees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Smith’s is hoping to avoid a strike in New Mexico. According to Smith’s parent company, Kroger, they are still negotiating with United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

Story continues below

The union represents employees at the stores. They are asking for a pay hike, though how much is not clear. The company says they will keep balancing their desire to invest in associates while keeping groceries affordable.

