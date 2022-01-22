CCSD reports attendance for students, teacher absences after the 5-day pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students finished the week in class after returning on Wednesday — the day after a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause due to rampant COVID-19 cases.

We reached out to the district to check on attendance.

Districtwide, more than 1,300 teachers were out on Wednesday and Thursday. More than 1,500 teachers were absent on Friday. That’s slightly below average.

Student attendance was about 85% all three days. CCSD said the average for the school year has been around 90%.

CCSD is the fifth-largest school district in the nation, with an enrollment of about 320,000 students.

Figures provided by the district:

STUDENTS: Wednesday: 84.2% of students in school Thursday: 85.97% of students in school Friday: 84.31% of students in school



TEACHERS AND STAFF: Wednesday: 1,323 absences (fill rate of 25.4%) Thursday: 1,335 absences (fill rate of 29.4%) Friday: 1,571 absences (fill rate of 30.1%)



Fill rate indicates the percentage of teacher absences requiring a substitute that were in fact filled by a substitute. The percentage is calculated by dividing the number of filled absences by the number of absences that required a substitute.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.