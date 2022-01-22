ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CCSD reports attendance for students, teacher absences after the 5-day pause

By Greg Haas
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students finished the week in class after returning on Wednesday — the day after a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause due to rampant COVID-19 cases.

We reached out to the district to check on attendance.

Districtwide, more than 1,300 teachers were out on Wednesday and Thursday. More than 1,500 teachers were absent on Friday. That’s slightly below average.

Student attendance was about 85% all three days. CCSD said the average for the school year has been around 90%.

Teachers not sure 5-day pause was long enough as CCSD classes return on Wednesday

CCSD is the fifth-largest school district in the nation, with an enrollment of about 320,000 students.

Figures provided by the district:

  • STUDENTS:
    • Wednesday: 84.2% of students in school
    • Thursday: 85.97% of students in school
    • Friday: 84.31% of students in school
  • TEACHERS AND STAFF:
    • Wednesday: 1,323 absences (fill rate of 25.4%)
    • Thursday: 1,335 absences (fill rate of 29.4%)
    • Friday: 1,571 absences (fill rate of 30.1%)

Fill rate indicates the percentage of teacher absences requiring a substitute that were in fact filled by a substitute. The percentage is calculated by dividing the number of filled absences by the number of absences that required a substitute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

