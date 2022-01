The Pittsburgh Penguins are now officially into the second half of their 2021-22 NHL schedule and if you are a fan of the team you have to be pretty happy with things so far. They are in a position where the top spot in the Metropolitan Division is very much there for the taking, Evgeni Malkin is back in the lineup, Kris Letang is still playing at an absurdly high level as a top overall defenseman, Tristan Jarry has answered every question asked of him so far, and Sidney Crosby is back and still playing like, well, Sidney Crosby.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO