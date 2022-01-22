ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Serious Car Accident

By Andrew Roberts
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a severe car accident not far from his home in Brentwood on Friday. According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger's large Yukon SUV hit a red Toyota Prius around 5 p.m. PT. The accident was bad enough to eject the airbags inside the Yukon,...

Comments / 55

WetSpot
7d ago

wait.is that one of those gas guzzlers he was driving?oh those democrats

Reply(8)
28
Christine Eckenrode
7d ago

Hopefully all will recover. Perhaps he can have an affair with a nurse or two, and father another child!

Reply(2)
8
Randolph hengst
7d ago

he wants to check on her personally later. dont do it lady it's a trap it's a terminator

Reply(3)
6
Financial World

Arnold Schwarzenegger caused a car accident!

The action hero and former California governor suffered a car accident in Los Angeles, his spokesman confirmed. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident There have been a lot of traffic accidents lately, and this is just one more of them Local police said four vehicles collided at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue on Friday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Four-Car Collision In Brentwood

Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzengger was involved in a four-car collision in Brentwood on Friday. According to reports, the actor rolled through a 'red arrow' traffic signal and collided with a vehicle attempting to make a u-turn. One injury was reported, and that person, who is not the former governor, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

