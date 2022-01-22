Bourbon, Bites, and Cigars at Buckeye Lake Winery

There's no shortage of shortcake recipes, but this version offers two delicious twists: Rather than a biscuit or sponge cake, this one starts with homemade scones. Each is topped and baked with a generous sprinkling of coarse sugar that lends irresistible crunch, and the dense texture of the crumb is just right for soaking up the juices of the strawberries and dolloping with light and fluffy whipped cream. (An added bonus: you can also make them a day ahead.) The berries are stirred together with a mix of dark brown sugar, vanilla, and bourbon. Aside from adding more flavor, the latter makes the dessert a decidedly grown-up treat since the alcohol isn't cooked off. To make the dessert family-friendly, you can forgo the bourbon altogether, or divide the berry mixture into two equal portions and use half the amount of spirits in just one.

