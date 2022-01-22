ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Bourbon, Bites, and Cigars at Buckeye Lake Winery

visitfairfieldcounty.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Buckeye Lake Winery to experience and explore all the nuances of the Buffalo Trace bourbon experience, hand-rolled cigars by Don Rey and small appetizer pairing. Start the evening...

visitfairfieldcounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
eatitandlikeit.com

Lucky Rooster hosts Bourbon Dinner

Whiskey lovers have something to look forward to next month at Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar. The restaurant is building off the popularity of December’s Wine Dinner by offering a special Whiskey Dinner. Coming up on Wednesday, February 16, you can sample selections from Three Cord Distillery during the...
RESTAURANTS
lanereport.com

Bourbon Recipe: Kentucky Raspberry Smash

Kentuckians love their raspberries and bourbon. This refreshing cocktail combines both loves into one. With Valentines Day coming up, this recipe will be sure to make your significant other jump for joy. INGREDIENTS:. 1 oz bourbon. 2 tbsp raspberry jam. 1 tbsp triple sec. 2-3 tbsp orange juice. Splash of...
KENTUCKY STATE
advancedmixology.com

Fig Bourbon Cider Smash Recipe

The fig bourbon cider smash is the ideal drink to enjoy during your trip from summer into fall. But, if you want something that’s just as good on cold winter nights while lounging around by the fire with friends or loved ones, this recipe has got what everyone needs! It only takes a few minutes of prep work before sitting back and enjoying each sip.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigars#Food Drink#Buffalo Trace#Weller Special Reserve#Weller Antique#Eagles Rare
beef2live.com

Beef Steaks with Mustard-Bourbon Sauce

2 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each) 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives or green onions. 1. Press pepper evenly onto beef Steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place Steaks in skillet; cook 11 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove Steaks; keep warm.
RECIPES
seattleite.com

Happy Hour at Bourbon Steak Seattle

It’s a new year and happy hour deals are on the rise again in Seattle restaurants! I don’t know about you, but I am so excited about this. One spot I visited recently with an outstanding happy hour is Bourbon Steak Seattle. Located in the heart of downtown...
SEATTLE, WA
midfloridanewspapers.com

A friendly winery overlooking the vineyards

Adriana Montanez worked in advertising in Miami. Her husband Milton is a micro biologist and winemaker. They wanted to raise their boys in a quieter place other than in hectic Miami so they moved to Placid Lakes and decided to start their own winery. Their youngest, Adrian, is 10 and attends Lake Placid Elementary. Javier is 14 and studies at the high school.
LAKE PLACID, FL
NWI.com

Food Bites

YOUYU Noodle Bar at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’ will feature a special menu in celebration of Chinese New Year. The menu will be available from 5 to 11 p.m. Jan. 30 to Feb. 7. Among special items on the menu will be Ginger Scallion Sea Bass, Stir Fry Lobster over Longevity Noodles, Buddha Delight and Lunar New Year Sweet Rice Cake “Nian Gao.” Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lovefromtheoven.com

Buckeye Brownies

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Buckeye Brownies have a thick peanut butter layer topped with chocolate ganache for the ultimate decadent brownie. If you love chocolate and peanut butter Buckeyes, meet your new favorite dessert. Everything you love about buckeyes, served up easily on a brownie!
FOOD & DRINKS
localsyr.com

Wine Spectator features Finger Lakes winery in ‘Top 100 Wines of 2021’

Wine Spectator is known as the world’s leading authority on wine and this year their top 100 wines of 2021 features a favorite from the Finger Lakes. Wine Spectator Senior Editor James Molesworth says, this year’s winning list was selected from a pool of more than 12,000 wines reviewed by the magazine in blind tastings over 12 months. Quality, value, availability and a compelling story behind the wine were behind each choice, he added.
DRINKS
The Daily South

Strawberry Shortcake with Bourbon-Soaked Berries

There's no shortage of shortcake recipes, but this version offers two delicious twists: Rather than a biscuit or sponge cake, this one starts with homemade scones. Each is topped and baked with a generous sprinkling of coarse sugar that lends irresistible crunch, and the dense texture of the crumb is just right for soaking up the juices of the strawberries and dolloping with light and fluffy whipped cream. (An added bonus: you can also make them a day ahead.) The berries are stirred together with a mix of dark brown sugar, vanilla, and bourbon. Aside from adding more flavor, the latter makes the dessert a decidedly grown-up treat since the alcohol isn't cooked off. To make the dessert family-friendly, you can forgo the bourbon altogether, or divide the berry mixture into two equal portions and use half the amount of spirits in just one.
RECIPES
winemag.com

How to Pair Cigars with Brown Spirits, According to Pros

“We all enjoy pairing good food with good drinks, so why not brown spirits and cigars?” asks Demian Enders, co-owner of the Cigar and Lounge in Boston. Whiskey and cigars have a long, rich history. Enders believes the iconic pairing originated when Great Britain and Spain teamed up to fight France during the Anglo-Spanish War (1779–1783).
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Oregon Trail Leads To Bourbon, Ransom Bourbon

The Great Oregon Wine Co & Distillery recently announced the release of Ransom Bourbon, its newest expression to add to their stable of handcrafted whiskeys and gin. It originates from their organic farm and distillery in the foothills of the Coastal Mountain Range in Sheridan, Oregon. The first batch of...
OREGON STATE
TrendHunter.com

Toasted French Oak Bourbons

Buzzard's Roost Whiskey, a woman-led whiskey company based in Louisville, Kentucky, has launched a brand new Toasted French Oak Bourbon that makes use of five-year-old Indiana bourbon that is finished in a two-year seasoned oak from the historical south-central French region of Limousin. The Toasted French Oak Bourbon therefore takes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox40

eStCru Winery

Victoria Ortega of eStCru is here to talk about the many local made wines she’s brought over.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy