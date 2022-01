As of right now, at around 4:30 on Thursday, January 27th, Jonathan Gannon is still the Philadelphia Eagles‘ head coach. Now granted, at 5:30, could that change? You bet, Pennsylvania is a right to work state after all, and Jeffrey Lurie could rewatch his team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders and decided to fire the soon-to-be second-year defensive coordinator in favor of a more established guy like East Stroudsburg’s Vic Fangio or Gannon’s former boss, Mike Zimmer.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO