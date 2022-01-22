Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash in LA

LOS ANGELES — One person was injured in a car crash involving actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

An image obtained by KABC-TV showed a black SUV partially on top of a red Toyota Prius near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.

Police told the news station that the crash involved a total of four cars and left a woman with minor injuries.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed Schwarzenegger at the scene of the crash with fitness personality Jake Steinfeld.

Schwarzenegger was not injured, according to KABC. In a statement obtained by the “Today” show, a representative for the actor said his main concern was “for the woman from the other vehicle” who was injured.

No arrests were immediately made in connection to the crash, KABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group