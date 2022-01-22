Winter Hike at Alley Park

Registration is required for this activity. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED ONLY IF YOU WANT TO USE THE ELECTRONIC WAIVER; OTHERWISE YOU'LL SIGN A PAPER WAIVER AT THE START. With significant snow accumulations expected in New York City on Saturday, it is an opportunity to experience winter wonderland conditions right in our backyard. Please bring your snowshoes! Where: We'll meet at the Doris C. Freedman Plaza, on the corner of 59th Street and Fifth Avenue (Southeast corner of Central Park). When: 11 AM, Saturday, January 29. What: Depending on conditions we will snowshoe or hike to the Central Park Pond, Lake, Reservoir, and the North Woods before stopping at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for hot chocolate and to browse the galleries. Estimated distance 3-5 miles. What to bring/Required gear: Snowshoes, adequate layers, and winter hiking boots are required. Optional: Warm beverage to enjoy during our rest breaks. NOTE: Significant service suspensions or a full system shutdown of the subway system cancels. Watch this space for updates! LAST NOTE: AMC volunteer leaders are not paid guides and cannot grant wishes, or even reply to all inquiries. If you do not have snowshoes, adequate layers, or winter hiking boots you will not be allowed to participate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO