ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, OH

Englewood Police find car stolen from Columbus same day; suspect arrested

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJ8kT_0dscJxCA00

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 36-year-old woman who allegedly stole a car from Columbus was arrested in Englewood Thursday.

Englewood Police said they were alerted just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a disabled vehicle at the top of the exit ramp from westbound I-70 at Hoke Road. Before police arrived, dispatchers were already reviewing video from the scene where the driver walked away from the vehicle, wrapped in a blanket, and walked towards the Walmart parking lot.

Man indicted for 2021 fatal Riverside crash

Officers found that the vehicle had been stolen from the Columbus area just three hours earlier and had a description of the suspect. Dispatchers continued to review past and live video of the area and discovered a possible suspect loitering and looking into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

The suspect, a woman from West Virginia, was located as she exited the driver’s seat of a vehicle she had found unlocked that police said she was likely preparing to steal.

The woman was arrested and is being held on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

One dead after Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a single-car crash on Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in for a crash on the 1700 block of Shiloh Springs Road around 2:30 am. The coroner was called around 4:45 am. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Lyft driver killed in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Lyft driver killed in Dayton on Wednesday has been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim found dead in the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue as 35-year-old Brandon Cooper, of Beavercreek. Lieutenant Hall with Dayton Police said police were called to a report of gunshots heard after the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Rideshare driver dead, woman robbed: 4 juveniles arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police arrested four juveniles in relation to two incidents that occurred overnight. Lt. Hall said Dayton Police were called to a reported robbery of a rideshare driver. Police arrived on the scene shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 26 and made contact with the driver. The driver said that she […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Family of Lyft driver killed in Dayton ‘beyond devastated’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 35-year-old Brandon Cooper was a Lyft driver for four years. His wife Brittney Cooper said he drove for Lyft to support his career as a game designer and her photography business. “We are beyond devastated, heartbroken, and now we have to go through the difficult task of laying him to rest,” […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, OH
Columbus, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Englewood, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Man pleads guilty in relation to fatal and non-fatal overdoses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man pleaded guilty in federal court for several fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the Dayton area. Kelsey Williams, Jr. pleaded guilty in court on Jan. 27 and will face 20 years in prison for each count related to several fatal and non-fatal overdoses. According to Dayton Police, Williams will be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Puppy falls into frozen pond, is rescued by Butler County deputy

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A puppy was rescued after it fell into water in Butler County Wednesday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a German shepherd puppy was chasing ducks on the pond when it broke through the ice approximately eight feet from the edge in Liberty Township. Deputy Evan Depew, who was on […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

3 sentenced for 2019 deadly home invasion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that three have been sentenced after being convicted of counts related to a home invasion in 2019 in which two victims were fatally shot. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Daylequan S. Arnold, 25, Deon M. Harris, Jr., 29, and King A. Turner, 23, all […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Englewood Police
WDTN

I-75 Northbound reopens after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A section of I-75 northbound has reopened, Ohio State Highway Patrol said, after it was closed for several hours after an auto accident Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the accident happened around 3:15 am on January 29. Both the section of I-75 northbound on North Main Street and […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man found guilty for 2019 double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found guilty of all charges relating to the death of two people in 2019. Larry Rodgers was found guilty of all charges relating to the deaths of 20-year-old Kyla Hayton and 28-year-old Todd Burkhart. In November 2019, Dayton Police said Hayton was found dead in a home on […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
WDTN

1 injured in I-75 NB crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on northbound I-75 around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Regional Dispatch, a two-car crash happened on I-75 near the Needmore Road exit on Jan. 26. Regional Dispatch said one person was injured and that one vehicle was on fire. The state of the person’s injuries is […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Trotwood crash leaves woman trapped in car

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews had to free a woman from her car after an accident left her vehicle overturned in a resident’s yard. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said it received the call for help at 6:47 am on Thursday, and medics and officers responded to the scene. They found the car overturned in a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

At least one dead in crash on SR 444

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person is dead from a crash on State Route 444 near Kauffman Road in Greene County. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning. There are at least two cars involved in the crash. The southbound lanes are closed due to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Violence against rideshare drivers brings safety to forefront

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four teens are facing charges after two incidents involving Lyft drivers, one of them being shot and killed. This type of violence brings safety to the forefront for rideshare drivers. “What happened to that man, and that woman, that could have been me,” Lewis Transports and Delivery owner Jerrica Lewis said. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Road reopens after Kettering water main repaired

Correction: an earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect source for a release. The correct source is Montgomery County. KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Kettering has reopened after a water main broke Wednesday night. The Kettering Police Department said Forrer Boulevard between Smithville Road and Hazel Avenue was closed due to a […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy