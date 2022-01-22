Englewood Police find car stolen from Columbus same day; suspect arrested

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 36-year-old woman who allegedly stole a car from Columbus was arrested in Englewood Thursday.

Englewood Police said they were alerted just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a disabled vehicle at the top of the exit ramp from westbound I-70 at Hoke Road. Before police arrived, dispatchers were already reviewing video from the scene where the driver walked away from the vehicle, wrapped in a blanket, and walked towards the Walmart parking lot.

Officers found that the vehicle had been stolen from the Columbus area just three hours earlier and had a description of the suspect. Dispatchers continued to review past and live video of the area and discovered a possible suspect loitering and looking into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

The suspect, a woman from West Virginia, was located as she exited the driver’s seat of a vehicle she had found unlocked that police said she was likely preparing to steal.

The woman was arrested and is being held on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.