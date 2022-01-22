Englewood Police find car stolen from Columbus same day; suspect arrested
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 36-year-old woman who allegedly stole a car from Columbus was arrested in Englewood Thursday.
Englewood Police said they were alerted just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a disabled vehicle at the top of the exit ramp from westbound I-70 at Hoke Road. Before police arrived, dispatchers were already reviewing video from the scene where the driver walked away from the vehicle, wrapped in a blanket, and walked towards the Walmart parking lot.Man indicted for 2021 fatal Riverside crash
Officers found that the vehicle had been stolen from the Columbus area just three hours earlier and had a description of the suspect. Dispatchers continued to review past and live video of the area and discovered a possible suspect loitering and looking into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.
The suspect, a woman from West Virginia, was located as she exited the driver’s seat of a vehicle she had found unlocked that police said she was likely preparing to steal.
The woman was arrested and is being held on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
