NHL Conference Glance

 7 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m....

WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
PensBurgh

Add “collapsed lung” to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
CBS San Francisco

Niners Fans Who Live in LA Ready to Represent the Red and Gold

LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — Many 49ers fans are heading to Los Angeles for the NFC Championship game against the Rams, but not all the fans wearing red and gold in the stands will be from the Bay Area. The number of home-grown LA area 49ers fans is exploding. “I wore my jersey to work today and my friend said, ‘You’re a 49ers fan?’ And I said, ‘Yep. What’s up?!'” said Annette, a 49ers fan and Los Angeles resident. KPIX connected with several members of the Saloon Squad, a Los Angeles-based 49ers booster club, as they prepare to root against the Rams. Many of the...
ESPN

Young and Tatum clash in Atlanta-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (25-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum, meet when Atlanta and Boston face off. Young is fifth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game and Tatum is eighth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.
ESPN

The mysterious fall and harrowing story of an NBA center

IT WAS THE start of the fourth quarter and the Boomers, the Australian Olympic men's basketball team, were in a tight game against Italy in an important group stage match. The Aussies had inched ahead and a finishing kick would guarantee advancement to the medal round. Coach Brian Goorjian peered down the bench, looking to put his rugged center into the game.
ESPN

ECHL player Jacob Panetta gets season ban for racist gesture

The ECHL has suspended former Jacksonville (Fla.) Icemen forward Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the 2021-22 season for what the league called "a racial gesture" toward South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban last Saturday. Panetta, 26, can ask for a reduction of that 38-game suspension and apply for reinstatement...
