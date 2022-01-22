NHL Conference Glance

LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — Many 49ers fans are heading to Los Angeles for the NFC Championship game against the Rams, but not all the fans wearing red and gold in the stands will be from the Bay Area.
The number of home-grown LA area 49ers fans is exploding.
“I wore my jersey to work today and my friend said, ‘You’re a 49ers fan?’ And I said, ‘Yep. What’s up?!'” said Annette, a 49ers fan and Los Angeles resident.
KPIX connected with several members of the Saloon Squad, a Los Angeles-based 49ers booster club, as they prepare to root against the Rams.
Many of the...
