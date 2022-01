Today is National Plan A Vacation Day. Most people think of the beach when they plan a vacation but our family equally loves heading to a cabin in the woods to getaway. Our family loves the beach don't get me wrong. We travel to the beach at least once a year but we find serenity in taking it on back to a slow-paced life where we can get away from all the hustle and bustle of what we normally do. Heading to a cabin for vacation usually leaves us feeling rested when we return. Angel here and I found a cabin about four hours from the Tri-State (so not quite a drive to the Smokies) right here in Kentucky and I am pretty sure you'll agree it's like heaven on earth if you love nature, peace, and quiet.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO