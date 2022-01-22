ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: Halep, Collins, Cornet into 4th Rd in Australia

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- The Latest at the Australian Open on Saturday (all times local):. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is into Week 2 at Melbourne Park for the fifth consecutive year. The 14th-seeded Halep advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Danka Kovinic, a player who is...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Ash Barty really didn't know how to react to this drought-breaking triumph. The usually so reserved and understated champion just let it all out, yelling "yes ... yes." A quick walk to the net to congratulate the Australian Open runner-up, 28-year-old American Danielle Collins. Yes, that...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Reuters

Medvedev, Tsitsipas both fined after high-octane semi-final

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was fined for an outburst against the umpire in Friday's high-octane semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was himself penalised for illegal coaching. In all, A$69,000 in fines have been handed out for 24 code violations in the men's events...
TENNIS
semoball.com

Australian Open Lookahead: Can Barty end 44-year drought?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Ash Barty finally has a chance to end the hype -- and end a 44-year singles title drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam. The top-ranked Barty is on a 10-match winning streak and plays American Danielle Collins in the final. Barty has dropped just one service game in the entire tournament. Collins is 1-3 in four matches against Barty but her win came last year in Adelaide, Australia. Collins advanced to her first Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The 28-year-old Collins had endometriosis and last April underwent surgery, affecting most of her season. She's now just one win away from achieving her childhood dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion. The all-Australian men's doubles final is also set for Saturday, when Matt Ebden and Max Purcell will take on the so-called Special Ks -- Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.
TENNIS
semoball.com

Nadal, Medvedev to meet in history-making Australian final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He'll have to beat second-seedeed Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday to make history. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal on Friday. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "Tiger Woods is a myth"

After the nice return to the field in California, Francesco Molinari has found the desire to talk about himself. In a long interview with the Ansa press agency, the Azzurri touched on many issues, announcing the collaboration with Sandro Donati. And then he also talks about Novak Djokovic and Sofia...
GOLF
semoball.com

Swiss skier Suter wins last downhill before Olympics

World champion Corinne Suter has won the last downhill before the Beijing Olympics and the first without Sofia Goggia. GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) -- In the absence of Sofia Goggia, world champion Corinne Suter won the last downhill before the Beijing Olympics. Suter had a dominate performance Saturday to finish 0.51...
SPORTS
semoball.com

McIlroy, Hatton surge as Harding leads by two shots in Dubai

Chip-ins from Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton fueled their surge into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Chip-ins from Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton fueled their surge into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday. The player they'll try to catch over the...
GOLF
semoball.com

All eyes will be on Shiffrin, unknown hill in Olympic Alpine

Mikaela Shiffrin is hoping to enter all five individual Alpine skiing races at the Beijing Olympics and add to her career total of three Winter Games medals. After her first Winter Games triumph as a teenager in 2014, Mikaela Shiffrin gushed about "dreaming of the next Olympics (and) winning five gold medals" -- which not only didn't happen, of course, but wasn't even possible because the American ended up not competing in every Alpine event four years later.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

AP Sportlight

1926 -- The major league rules committee mandates that pitchers must have access to a rosin bag. 1971 -- UCLA starts its 88-game winning streak with a 74-61 win over UC Santa Barbara. 1983 -- John Riggins rushes for a Super Bowl-record 166 yards on 38 carries to spark the...
NFL
semoball.com

Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy