The Latest: Halep, Collins, Cornet into 4th Rd in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Ash Barty finally has a chance to end the hype -- and end a 44-year singles title drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam. The top-ranked Barty is on a 10-match winning streak and plays American Danielle Collins in the final. Barty has dropped just one service game in the entire tournament. Collins is 1-3 in four matches against Barty but her win came last year in Adelaide, Australia. Collins advanced to her first Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The 28-year-old Collins had endometriosis and last April underwent surgery, affecting most of her season. She's now just one win away from achieving her childhood dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion. The all-Australian men's doubles final is also set for Saturday, when Matt Ebden and Max Purcell will take on the so-called Special Ks -- Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO