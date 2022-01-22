ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malaysia's AirAsia eyes air cargo carrier - media

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s flagship budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is in early acquisition discussions for air cargo carrier Raya Airways to beef up its logistics business, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday citing sources.

The business weekly said the airline has approached businessman Ishak Ismail whose family owns Raya Airways, to acquire the carrier, and are in early conversations, according to people familiar with the matter.

AirAsia and Raya Airways did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AirAsia’s logistics unit Teleport said in November it was aiming to expand its fleet of cargo planes and scale up its freight business.

Top executives at Raya Airways were not keen to sell the carrier, however, as they have plans for an initial public offering, the report said.

AirAsia was last week classified as a PN17 firm by Malaysia’s stock exchange, a tag given to financially distressed firms. It said it was working on a plan to “regularise its financial condition”. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Related
WDBO

AirAsia renamed Capital A to show it's more than an airline

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia's AirAsia Group said Friday it has changed the name of its listed holding company to Capital A to reflect the diversity of its business portfolio as it seeks to grow its non-airline revenue. Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said the COVID-19...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

EDITORIAL: Air Cargo should act on growth warning

Cargo has been a rare bright spot in an intensely dark period for the global air transport industry. E-commerce has surged during the pandemic, making for a welcome growth in demand for air cargo capacity as passenger demand fell. And air cargo has been critical in the distribution of life-saving...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Air India: Tata Group takes over loss-making national carrier

India's national carrier, Air India, has been officially handed over to the Tata Group, which bought the debt-ridden airline in October last year. The Tatas paid nearly $2.4bn (£1.7bn) after the government made the terms of the debt less onerous for the buyer. The salt-to-steel conglomerate founded the airline...
LIFESTYLE
samchui.com

Airbus Launches New Air Cargo Service Using Beluga Super Transporters

Instead of retiring the existing A300-600ST (Beluga SuperTransporter), Airbus has launched a new air-cargo service using its unique BelugaST fleet to offer freight companies and other potential customers a solution to their outsized freight transportation needs. The new service - Airbus Beluga Transport - will provide commercially-contracted customers in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jacqueline Wong
theedgemarkets.com

AirAsia X expects 40%-50% of revenue to come from cargo, announces logistics partnership with GEODIS to strengthen AsiaPac footprint

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) announced Wednesday a major new air logistics partnership with global transport and logistics provider GEODIS, providing additional cargo capacity and boosting revenue during the downtime in commercial flying. AAX said in a statement that the agreement is set to run for an...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

AirAsia X Secures Contract From Geodis For Scheduled Cargo Flights

SINGAPORE—Long-haul LCC AirAsia X has been contracted by French logistics provider Geodis to fly scheduled cargo flights within the Asia-Pacific region, giving the debt-laden airline a much-needed income stream as its restructuring continues. The agreement will run for six months, having begun on... Subscription Required. AirAsia X Secures Contract...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

New air cargo capacity and logistics property investment as Vietnam recovers

Vietnam is set for a fresh injection of air cargo capacity and logistics property investments, as the country’s post-lockdown economic recovery gathers steam. Today came news that Alibaba logistics unit Cainiao has launched a daily charter flight between Ho Chi Minh City and the Chinese city of Nanning to “safeguard” the cross-border logistics stability of Lazada, the e-commerce giant’s South-east Asian subsidiary.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Jeju Air to operate cargo flights to survive the COVID-19 pandemic

Jeju Air announced today it will operate cargo flights for the first time in order to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline currently operates 39 Boeing 737-800s. Jeju Air operates 84 routes, including the Gimpo-Jeju route, the world’s most frequently traveled aviation route, and routes to 49 destinations in the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, China, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Guam, Saipan, Russia, and Laos. As of August 202, JejuAir is a 3,200-employee operation, with flights operating mainly out of Gimpo Airport and Incheon Airport in Korea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Airasia#Air Cargo#Raya Airways#Freight#Airasia Group Bhd#The Edge Weekly#Teleport#Pn17
Reuters

Malaysia's Raya Airways denies acquisition talks with AirAsia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian air cargo carrier Raya Airways has denied being in talks with budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd for an acquisition, it said in a statement on Monday. The company said the news reported over the weekend by The Edge Weekly about ongoing talks was...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Wizz Air Studying Transatlantic Cargo Market

ULCC Wizz Air Hungary is looking to secure U.S. Transportation Department approval for transatlantic cargo operations. “Wizz Air confirms that is has filed a request for a Foreign Air Carrier Permit in the U.S. for the Airbus A330 freighter aircraft owned by the Hungarian government and operated by... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

In air cargo bull market, United flies dog food and mayo

United Airlines generated $2.4 billion in cargo revenue last year, double the 2019 total, capped by a record fourth quarter of $727 million. Revenue like that is possible during an airfreight bull run when shippers, desperate to avoid clogged ocean shipping routes and get urgent products to customers, are willing to charter cargo-only passenger aircraft to move products like mayonnaise, dog food and soap.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canada ends contract with Malaysia's Supermax

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada has terminated its sourcing contract with Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp (SUPM.KL) following allegations about forced labour, the country's public services and procurement department said on Tuesday. Malaysian factories making products ranging from medical gloves to palm oil have increasingly come under scrutiny over allegations...
BUSINESS
Malaysia
Industry
theloadstar.com

Cargo moving from sea to air has boosted Indian freight services

Global forwarder DB Schenker believes India presents opportunities for air cargo growth, as Covid has driven growth in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. “There is a growing opportunity for charter services in India as it helps in keeping the movement of commodities stable, especially during critical times like this pandemic,” Vivek Chopra, acting CEO of the cluster India and Indian Subcontinent at DB Schenker, told The Loadstar.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

How Air France Is Cutting CO2 Emissions With Cargo Containers

Air France-KLM cargo said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with ULD provider Envirotainer. The latter will join the airline’s sustainable aviation fuel program, and the former will use the Releye cold-chain optimized container for transporting pharmaceutical goods. The container’s electrical compression system can function for over a week on a single charge of the battery.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Philippines lifts suspension of Canadian beef imports

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lifted its suspension of Canadian beef imports, which it imposed due to detection of a cattle disease last month, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Saturday. Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December on an Alberta...
AGRICULTURE
Flight Global.com

ANA eyes domestic recovery; transit, cargo opportunities

ANA Group carriers will steadily ramp up domestic passenger capacity to reach pre-pandemic forecasts, as the airline eyes a recovery in domestic travel demand this year. The group, comprising mainline carrier All Nippon Airways, as well as low-cost unit Peach, expect to operate the same amount of capacity “as planned…before the Covid-19 pandemic” for fiscal years 2022, which begins on 1 April.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Mesa Airlines Backs Elroy Air’s Autonomous Cargo Aircraft

Growth in e-commerce is the fuel for a slew of startups that want to use electric propulsion and autonomous operation to dramatically reduce the cost and increase the use of air cargo. A leader in that drive is San Francisco-based startup Elroy Air, which on Jan. 26 unveiled the first preproduction...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wichita Eagle

More Air Travel Nightmare as Carriers Respond to 5G Rollout Delay

U.S. air travelers are likely to face more turbulence Wednesday as carriers around the world cancel flights in and out of the country following the initial rollout of 5G networks by AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report. The companies said...
WICHITA, KS
Reuters

Reuters

