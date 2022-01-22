ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new CA bill could allow 12 to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated without parental consent

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
 7 days ago
A California lawmaker introduced a new bill on Thursday that would allow children 12 and up to be vaccinated without parental consent.

Right now, states like Alabama allow this at age 14, Oregon at 15, and Rhode Island and South Carolina at age 16. Only Washington, D.C. has a lower limit at age 11.

"Allow our teenagers to protect their health against COVID or other serious diseases,” said State Senator Scott Weiner, (D) San Francisco.

Senate Bill 866 aims to allow children and teens between 12 and 17-years-old to get vaccinated without a parent's consent as long as the vaccine has been approved by the FDA and CDC.

"We have heard from teens who have been unable to continue working because their employer requires vaccinations,” Weiner said. “We have heard from teens who have not been able to play sports because their sports team requires vaccinations."

But some parents are against the idea.

"Many parents don't want to co-parent with the state or with politicians,” said Melissa Clark.

She says parents should be part of any medical decision that affects their children.

"Parents know their children's medical history, they know their family's history, they know if their children are taking any current medications. They don't ask these questions at the clinics, they just give you a consent form,” Clark said.

On the other hand, some say this proposal is necessary.

"I actually think everyone needs to be vaccinated, kids and all,” said Kim Hennessy, a grandparent. “I have my own reasons, but I respect everybody else's reasons."

In a press conference Friday, Sen. Weiner argued that “California already allows 12 to 17-year-olds to make some significant medical decisions."

That includes reproductive health care such as birth control and abortion, and hepatitis B and HPV vaccines without consent.

If the bill is passed, the Weiner legislation would not be a mandate.

Johnny Walker
7d ago

If you don't know where your 12 year old is or who they are with, you aren't doing your job as a parent. And I would earn my place in prison and beat the brakes off anyone who goes near my kid with a needle without my knowledge and consent.

28
B-urn L-oot M-urder
7d ago

why not. 12 year olds are allowed to get an abortion without contacting their parents. Liberalism is a mental disorder

21
Roger Smith
7d ago

We need a legal defense fund set up for any parents who have a temporary moment of insanity on the person decides to inject their child.

12
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Scott Wiener Introduces SB 866 — The Teens Choose Vaccines Act —To Allow Young People 12 and Over to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

January 22, 2022 - SACRAMENTO - On Friday, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 866, the Teens Choose Vaccines Act. SB 866 allows young people 12 years and older to get vaccinated without parental consent. SB 866 applies to all vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that meet the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Young people 12 and over are already allowed to make critical decisions about their bodies without parental consent, including getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B vaccines, accessing reproductive healthcare and mental healthcare, among other health services. SB 866 would simply build on existing law to expand youth access to vaccines.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
parentherald.com

California Senator to Scrap Parental Consent in New COVID Vaccine Bill for Kids Above 12

California might soon scrap parental consent as a requirement for children above 12 years old if a new COVID vaccine bill is signed into law. Sen. Scott Wiener introduced the bill to the floor on Thursday, January 20, 2022, which will give the kids "the autonomy to receive life-saving vaccines" despite their parents' beliefs or busy schedules. Wiener said that children should still have access to COVID vaccines even if their parents refuse or could not make time to bring the kids to the vaccination sites.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Stockton parents react to controversial vaccine consent bill proposal

STOCKTON, Calif. — California lawmakers introduced a new bill that if passed would allow kids ages 12 and older to get vaccinated without their parents' permission. But some parents in Stockton aren't so sure about the proposal. “I don't think that they got enough judgment or understanding of the...
STOCKTON, CA
