ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Freezing temperatures impacting crawfish supply

By Eman Boyd
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kd9DR_0dscExjR00

With a warmer December crawfish season is off to an early start, but the cold temperatures could have an impact on supply.

It's not the only issue facing the industry.

For crawfish lovers, freezing conditions are putting a pinch on the catch.

"The cold does not kill them. It just slows them down. Cold-blooded animal, a cold-blooded crustacean that just doesn't move a whole lot in cold weather,” said Mark Shirley, with

LSU AgCenter.

Until supplies can normalize, many can expect to pay more for crawfish.

"Crawfish probably will be a little bit higher priced and that's because everything else costs more. Also to the crawfish farmer, he's having to pay more for his bait and seal and his labor,” Shirley added.

Despite the cold and freezing temperatures, the catch won't be affected once warm weather returns.

"There'll become even more available as we get into February and March. March and April are usually the peaks of the season, but the season is definitely starting right now,” said Shirley.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Weekend cold blast...freezing temperatures expected

A strengthening storm system tracking just off the East Coast will move away from southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry this weekend. As the storm departs, gusty northwest winds will pull frigid temperatures across the region. Temperatures this morning will start in the low 30s with a wind gusty northwest breeze...
GEORGIA STATE
Click10.com

Nursery workers prepare to deal with below-freezing temperatures

REDLAND, Fla. – Time was of the essence for workers at the Redland Nursery, north of Homestead, where the focus was on protecting their inventory of tropical foliage. As a strong cold front starts to sweeps the region on Saturday, and north winds make it feel like it is freezing, workers will be using 72-degree water to keep plants warm.
REDLAND, FL
cw39.com

Patchy freezing temperatures to start | Sun and 60s to finish

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – H-town may be the best place in the country to spend the weekend if you are in search of some nice weather. We will be sunnier and warmer than South Florida this afternoon. Even the weather in Los Angeles can take second to Southeast Texas as clouds will be interrupting their skies. Houston is the winner of this week’s national weather duel.
HOUSTON, TX
KATC News

KATC News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy