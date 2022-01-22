ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CDC: Boosters 90 percent effective against hospitalization from omicron

By Aubree Bailey, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dANHi_0dscEKkS00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Three large studies by the CDC show just how vital booster shots are when it comes to preventing hospitalization and death, especially among one age group.

The first study , released Friday, looked at almost 88,000 hospitalizations in 10 states found that booster shots were 90% effective at keeping people with the omicron variant of COVID-19 out of the hospital. The data was collected during December and January when the omicron was dominant.

In the second study , published in the CDC’s most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), individuals ages 65 and older who had been fully vaccinated and received a booster saw the largest gains in protection against the virus, with the 50-64 age set behind them.

What is the endgame for COVID? Omicron clouds forecasts

Data from the report also shows that unvaccinated people over 65 are 49 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than seniors who have received a booster shot in addition to their full vaccination series, and 50-64 year-olds who remain unvaccinated are 44 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to vaccinated and boosted individuals in their age group.

How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

A third study , published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients and found that two vaccine shots and a booster were more effective against symptomatic infection of the virus than two doses alone, or no vaccine at all. The three mRNA shots were found to protect more against delta than omicron, however.

Overall, boosters play a key role in protecting against variants of the virus no matter one’s age, the CDC says. The study found that two vaccine doses – but no booster – was only 57% effective at preventing hospitalizations when at least six months had passed after the shots.

Beware of these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

“These findings underscore the importance of receiving a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to prevent both moderately severe and severe COVID-19, especially while the Omicron variant is the predominant circulating variant and when the effectiveness of 2 doses of mRNA vaccines is significantly reduced against this variant,” wrote Mark G. Thompson, CDC epidemiologist and lead author of the first study. “All unvaccinated persons should get vaccinated as soon as possible. All adults who have received mRNA vaccines during their primary COVID-19 vaccination series should receive a third dose when eligible, and eligible persons should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Hospital#Covid#Boosters 90 Percent#Wiat#Mmwr#Data
MedicalXpress

Thrombosis, thrombocytopenia syndrome up after Ad26.COV2.S vaccine

(HealthDay)—The rate of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is higher after receipt of the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine than mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, according to a case series published online Jan. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Isaac See, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Parents hoping to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 will need to be patient, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Wednesday. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said while he expects the vaccine regimen for children under 5 will be three doses, he couldn’t provide a timeline on when the […] The post Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Coronavirus vaccines reduce risk of long Covid, study suggests

The risk of developing long Covid appears to be significantly reduced after vaccination, new research suggests.In a study of more than 6,000 people, run by the Office for National Statistics, those who were double-jabbed with Pfizer or Moderna were 41 per cent less likely to report persistent symptoms 12 weeks after testing positive for Covid.This figure dropped to 37.7 per cent for people vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca.Across the 6,180 people enrolled in the research, 9.5 per cent of the vaccinated group said they had experienced long Covid, compared with 14.6 per cent of a socio-demographically matched group who were...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCJB

Florida surgeon general appointee says getting vaccinated isn’t the only tool to prevent COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - During the tense hearing Dr. Joseph Ladapo, when asked said vaccines aren’t the only answer when it comes to fighting COVID-19. Ladapo is a professor in the UF College of Medicine department whose focus includes a combination of research and health policy, teaching, and participation in department conferences and activities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy