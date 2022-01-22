Tampa couple meets at Bucs game 39 years ago, ready for playoff game against Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneers game brought one couple together 39 years ago.

Paul Maynard is a die-hard Bucs fan and has been a season ticket holder since 1976. In August 1983, he went to one Bucs game in particular and ended up meeting the love of his life, his wife Sandra.

They went on their first date in October 1983 at a Bucs game. Nearly 40 years later, they still love each other, and the team.

“They’re going to win, go to the Super Bowl,” Sandra Maynard said.

They were at Press Box Sports Emporium Friday night, where dozens of fans were anxiously waiting for Sunday’s game.

“Rams are a tough team, but I believe we can own them if they do what they need to do,” Bucs fan Jay Klee said.

Paul Maynard says he has all the confidence in his team, just like he did almost 50 years ago.

“We’re going to win,” Maynard said.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on NBC, your official Bucs station. Coverage starts with News Channel 8’s Road to the Big Game beginning at 1 p.m.

