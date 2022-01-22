ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tampa couple meets at Bucs game 39 years ago, ready for playoff game against Rams

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdAF1_0dscDMTh00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneers game brought one couple together 39 years ago.

Paul Maynard is a die-hard Bucs fan and has been a season ticket holder since 1976. In August 1983, he went to one Bucs game in particular and ended up meeting the love of his life, his wife Sandra.

They went on their first date in October 1983 at a Bucs game. Nearly 40 years later, they still love each other, and the team.

“They’re going to win, go to the Super Bowl,” Sandra Maynard said.

They were at Press Box Sports Emporium Friday night, where dozens of fans were anxiously waiting for Sunday’s game.

“Rams are a tough team, but I believe we can own them if they do what they need to do,” Bucs fan Jay Klee said.

Paul Maynard says he has all the confidence in his team, just like he did almost 50 years ago.

“We’re going to win,” Maynard said.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on NBC, your official Bucs station. Coverage starts with News Channel 8’s Road to the Big Game beginning at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Maynard
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen declines invite to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl: 'I want to let my body rest and recover'

Josh Allen is going to pass on participating in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The 25-year-old was named an alternate after initially losing out to former league MVP Lamar Jackson for the third and final quarterback slot on the AFC roster -- Jackson having missed the back end of the season with injury. Any Buffalo Bills fans hoping to get one last glimpse of their franchise quarterback before their offseason officially begins will have to do without and wait until September when the games count toward the team's win-loss total.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Game 39#Nbc#American Football#Press Box Sports Emporium#News Channel 8#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Friday morning, a report emerged regarding the future of star quarterback Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Seahawks have “no interest” in trading Wilson. That is, unless the team is “forced to” – meaning if Wilson demands a trade somewhere else.
NFL
ESPN

As Chicago Bears hire Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, it's time for chairman George McCaskey to step up

When reports emerged this week Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles was in negotiations to become the general manager of the Chicago Bears, one of the franchise's most beloved former players spoke up. Longtime center Olin Kreutz, who retired a decade ago and lives in the Chicago area, tweeted that Poles should make sure he gets more than $15 per hour.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins reportedly telling prospective coaches they have no say

The Miami Dolphins are still a mess. Stephen Ross isn’t winning over fans and Chris Grier isn’t making new ones either. Now, the head coaching search takes another twist. If you have been miserably following along with our coverage of the Miami Dolphins “pong” tournament, or their head coaching search, you will know that we have gone from Jim Harbaugh to Brian Daboll to Mike McDaniel, back to Harbaugh and then to Vance Joseph.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jaguars’ shocking Vic Fangio move amid Byron Leftwich rumors

NFL teams are making their moves on Thursday, with head coaches being hired by the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. The Jacksonville Jaguars are aiming to find their coach and have been linked to Byron Leftwich, but the front office also just elected to interview former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFLA

WFLA

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy