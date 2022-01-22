ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin: For now, listen to principals on school masks

By Associated Press
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7Ne0_0dscCjpl00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he’s confident his administration will win a court battle over his executive order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children.

But he is advising parents to “listen to their principal” until the Supreme Court of Virginia issues its ruling. Confusion was swirling Friday with Youngkin’s order is slated to go into effect Monday and no action yet from the court following a lawsuit filed earlier in the week.

School districts across the state have offered a range of responses to Youngkin’s order, with many saying their mandates would remain in place next week.

Gov. Youngkin’s optional masking, other changes explained in new Virginia school guidelines Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Supreme Court Of Virginia#Masking#Ap#Republican#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy